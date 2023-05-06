Cillian Murphy and Nolan collaborated in five films and finally became the leading actor – yqqlm

Recently, Cillian Murphy, who played the leading role in Christopher Nolan’s new film “Oppenheimer”, was interviewed by a media, and talked about the cooperation with Nolan and the feeling of starring in this work. Murphy bluntly said that “finally became Nolan’s leading actor” this time.

From 2005’s “Batman: Shadow of the Shadow”, to “Inception” and “Dunkirk”, Cillian Murphy and Nolan have collaborated in five films, but all of them played supporting roles. Murphy had been hoping to play the leading role in Nolan’s work until “Oppenheimer” came along.

Murphy recalled Nolan’s invitation this time: “He was very low-key, self-effacing, and adhering to his British style, he just said: ‘I wrote this script, it’s about Oppenheimer, I want you Come be my Oppenheimer.’ It was a great day. I’ve been saying to Chris both publicly and privately that if my schedule works and you want me in your movie, I’m always there, I I don’t really care about the number of roles, but I really want to play his leading role.”

Playing the role of Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb in the new film, Murphy is under a lot of pressure, “This is a difficult task. He (Oppenheimer) is such a complex, contradictory, and iconic person. But you also know you It is to cooperate with one of the greatest directors in film history, and to move forward hand in hand with Nolan, I am confident.”

