Cinema: farewell to Jean-Luc Godard, master of the Nouvelle Vague

  • His first groundbreaking film was “Until the Last Breath”
  • The period of greatest creativity goes from 1960 to 1967
  • He reflected on the interaction between image and word in a free way

Jean-Luc Godard, explorer and revolutionary of cinema in all its forms, died at 91 on 13 September in his Paris, where he was born on 3 December 1930. His Until the last breath (1960) was the Manifesto of the French Nouvelle Vague, which unhinged all the rules of posing cinema to bring the set to the street, deconstruct the forms of the Seventh Art, with low-budget films, allowing an agile use of the camera, often without a tripod, tracking shots without rails, light script, with ample space for the improvisation of the actors also in relation to the environment. In Until the last breath plays two very young Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg, who becomes the iconic actress of the French Nouvelle Vague.

Godard immediately divided the critics, who could not fail to recognize the unstoppable wave of his inspiration in shooting and editing freely, which was a watershed for the filmmakers to come.

Raised in a rich Protestant family, with an education partly matured in Switzerland, from which his family comes, partly in Paris, he graduated from the Sorbonne in ethnology in 1949, began collaborating with the “Gazette du Cinéma” and then, from 1952 to the “Cahiers du cinéma”, a true temple of film criticism. Its provocative and innovative nature immediately shows itself in promoting American directors, such as Nicholas Ray, but also Hitchcock, who is considered commercial and who is rehabilitated only much later by the interview book of the friend of the Nouvelle Vague, François Truffaut (who also signs the subject of At the last breath).

His first experiment behind the Godard camera is elaborated in the homeland of his family, Switzerland, Concrete operation (1955), where construction of the Grande Dixence dam resumes.

Always open to interaction with other arts and especially with painting and literature, he shoots some shorts, including A flirtatious womanfrom 1955, inspired by The signal by Maupassant.

