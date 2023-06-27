Cinthia Fernández said that she was offered to be a candidate for deputy again: the unknown she raised

This Tuesday, Cinthia Fernández surprised her Instagram followers and in a series of question-answer posts she left an important revelation: she was once again offered to participate in politics as a pre-candidate for national deputy.

In the last few hours, and in view of the upcoming elections, the dancer and panelist confirmed that she was tempted to be part of a group, although until now she preferred to play with the unknown.

At a time when the media opened a channel for her followers on the social network to ask her questions, a query came up that is common in the midst of this electoral landscape: “Who are you going to vote for? Milei, Larreta, Bullrich or Massa?”, to which she did not hesitate to answer: “Perhaps because they offered me to be a deputy, would I have accepted?” The panelist from Us in the morning left the doubt installed.

The past experience of Cinthia Fernández in politics

In September 2021, she had managed to capture everyone’s attention at her campaign closing, with a played clip where she appeared dressed in black -in the style of a tango dancer- and performed a version of the classic “Se dice de mí”, by Tita Merello. “It is said that I am hollow, that I do not deserve the position and that the cu… is what I offer and I have nothing to say,” Fernández sang as she tore off her skirt.

Then -in a garter belt and a black thong- she anticipated that if she reached Parliament she would fight for different problems related to family conflicts, such as delays in the Justice to define the alimony quota. The video, even, from that moment continues as his featured content on Instagram.

“Once again THANK YOU, they do nothing more than enhance my desire, my name and more than anything my CAUSE. The ass is simply an ass, an excuse that selectively scandalizes people without an argument to attack and judge and want to establish that a beautiful ass deactivates neurons. Thanks for being so basic, but… They fell once again. My ass is just a hook to get his attention, and you know what? Every time I showed it, they bit and only made me and my voice stronger, ”she assured on that occasion.

And then he continued: “Why so nervous? This little ass is a simple and cheap campaign strategy, not like the official and excessive guidelines that we all follow, but this ass is not my campaign. Showing my ass, I don’t want them to come in and vote for me, I don’t underestimate young people or jerks… Let’s be real, nobody is going to vote for you because you have a nice ass and they like you. NO! Leave that to the politicians who want to screw you and are screwing you with their efforts, instead of offering them a solution to become independent from their parents, instead of giving an explanation, why their old people had to close their business and instead of giving a reason for them to stay and not leave this beautiful country”.

