Cinthia Fernández will have to undergo surgery: what happened

This Monday at LAM, Ángel de Brito said that Cinthia Fernández will have to undergo surgery. In the midst of the fights that she had with “el Negro” Oro due to her controversial conduction, the panelist did not appear on the program, but the conductor explained that it was her partly because she is doing the pre-surgical studies.

Fernández does not want to lose his job at Nosotros a la mañana, but his bad relationship with the comedian is making him rethink it. Beyond that, de Brito said that the media is going through “a small health problem”, but that “it is easy to solve”.

“On Wednesday you have to operate. It’s nothing serious or worrying. She authorized me to tell it. She was having some bleeding from the IUD. This is what she told me and she has to rearrange it, ”revealed the LAM driver.

Ángel also said that a producer of Us in the morning did not believe that Cinthia had to have surgery, to which the little angels were outraged. “You don’t know how painful it is to have a bad IUD!” said Nazarena Vélez. “How ugly that you do not believe such a thing. She is outraged, ”added Yanina Latorre.

