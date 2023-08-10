Cipoleño gastroenterologist Facundo Pereyra advises you how to improve your intestinal health

Facundo Pereyra was born in Río Negro in 1970. Educated in public schools and the University of El Salvador, today he works as specialist in gastroenterology, digestive endoscopy and internal medicine. He worked in hospitals in Peru, Spain, the United States and Australia and a few years ago he created the B15 program, which links traditional medicine with alternative medicine to improve gut health. This cipoleño doctor already He wrote two books “Reset your intestines” and “Life after the reset”. The first of them became a bestseller and leads the ranking of the most read books during 2022.

With a very restless personality and great curiosity, Dr. Pereyra has been investigating the relationship between the brain and the intestine for several years. Process of his methodical research work and accompaniment to hundreds of patients, recognizes that there are real answers to chronic diseases such as migraines, depression, arthritis, autoimmune diseases, allergies through a conscious transformation in eating habits.

“The brain is linked to the gut, which is known as the second brain, via the vagus nerve. This works as a two-way channel linking the two brains. The intestine is called the second brain because there are millions of neurons that are inside it. We always knew that everything that happens above affects our belly, but now we know that everything that happens in the belly can affect mood, sleep, or anxiety. In short, it can affect our mental health. This was not known until recently and it is a new hope for all mental health patients”, he explains.

In constant research

With an integrative view of health and medicine, Facundo Pereyra and his work and research team carry out a holistic follow-up of people, understanding that pathologies are imbalances and that the focus should be on restoring balance rather than fighting the disease.

“I consider myself an open-minded, curious doctor, with a characteristic that I inherited from my father, which is that if it is not scientifically proven, for us it does not mean that it does not exist, but that we are going to see, we are going to test, we are going to analyze for why people improve with things that are not proven. So it is that in recent years we investigated many things that patients did when they had no solution with conventional medicine. We discovered that there is a theory called leaky gut and it is very popular in functional medicine in the United States or in natural medicine, which explains that an intestine can alter its permeability”shares the health professional.

Putting the intestine to rest for 15 days is the main key to the B15 treatment to improve the conditions of the intestinal microbiota and alleviate digestive symptoms, among other benefits. The data obtained from his research shows how the impact of intestinal health can also be on mental health, with 80% of people who follow the plan with these symptoms improving their mood.

“With the development of this B15 plan, the objective is to allow the passage of toxins that inflame the body and generate symptoms at a distance. This tool allows us to better understand what happens to chronically suffering gastroenterology patients, understanding that this leaky gut can be the cause of chronic digestive symptoms as well. The cause of leaky gut in general is chronic stress added to some food intolerance such as gluten, dairy, sugar, hormonal problems, digestive viruses, among other reasons, ”he explains.

An «influencer» doctor

The doctor’s motivation and concern led him to want to share it in multiple formats. Through his daily Instagram, Facundo explains recipes and suggests foods that are easily accessible to the population, promotes physical activity during the day, generates networks between professionals and producers linked to medicine and food, and opens this channel to forge instances of exchange between people with some pathology and those who have achieved well-being.

Facundo not only became an influencer but also wrote two books “Reset your intestines” y “Life after the reset”. The first of them is today a bestseller and last year was included in the ranking of the most read books. Reset your intestines, offer a detailed guide to heal more than 15 diseases and regain the will to live.

“What happened to us is that with the first book many people wanted a second because they wanted to know how to continue. After a gut reset, how to continue, what to do with intermittent fasting, how to use supplements to improve health, how to manage your social life and they also asked for many recipes. That is how we made another book that has all that, 40 recipes for the B15 plan and also different therapeutic options for people who do not completely improve with the method. We always remember that there are 20% of people who do not improve at all and for that sometimes we have to apply therapies such as a histamine-free diet, supplements, drugs and others”, Pereyra shares about the motivation for writing the second book.

Dr. A.S. Facundo Pereyra – M Black River

Specialist in gastroenterology, digestive endoscopy and internal medicine

Salvador’s university





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

