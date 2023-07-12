Cipolletti will receive Liniers with two sensitive casualties in defense

With three consecutive victories at home in Federal A, Cipolletti arrives sharp for Sunday’s duel with Liniers de Bahía Blanca in The Cement Visor.

Last Saturday, with another arbitration that harmed him, he managed to rescue a point in his visit to Sansinena. Beyond the auspicious present, the Albinegro will have to overcome an inconvenience in the assembly of his defense by two noticeable casualties.

In Cerri, he was expelled Elvis Hernandez and reached the fifth yellow Manolo Berra so neither of them will be from the game this Sunday.

From his speed to the closings and his firmness in the mark, Hernández earned a place on the team and in recent games he did it as a right back.

In the case of the captain Berra, his experience and leadership They were decisive in the recent uprising. Although some fans doubt his age (he turns 42 in August) Manolo demonstrated his validity and solvency.

For Elvis, the change that is imposed is that of Damien Jara. The defender started the year with little continuity and had his chance due to the injury of ezekiel carmona that he had to have surgery on his shoulder and is still recovering.

With the decision to put Hernández on the right side, Jara was substitute the last dates but I would return this Sunday. Another option is Tomas Paez but the youth team would play the final of the Confluencia League, that same day, against Deportivo Roca.

In Berra’s place, everything indicates that he will enter Lautaro Brienzo. The defender would accompany ezekiel rodriguez in the last line, a pair that already played on a couple of occasions before Manolo’s suspension at the start of the championship. From midfield forward, there would be no modifications.

Bonjour already had a similar scenario but in the middle of the field. in the duel with Olympuscould not count on Maxi Amarfil and Alex Diaz so he improvised with Luis Desi in that position. Despite the absences, he was able to win 1-0, something he will try to repeat this Sunday.

Cipo, who is fifth in the table, will look for his fourth straight win at La Visera And if he wins, he has a good chance of being in the qualifying zone or very close.

Liniers lives an irregular present and is seventh, 6 points behind Albinegro. The match referee will be San Juan Pablo Núñez. Sol de Mayo will also be local, against Círculo Deportivo from 3:00 p.m. with Fernando Rekers from Cordoba as the main judge.

On Sunday there is a double program: Confluencia – Federal A

Cipolletti fans will have a busy Sunday. At 1:00 p.m., Albinegro will visit Deportivo Roca at the Luis Maiolino for the second leg final of the Apertura de la Liga Confluencia.

Bruno Gorer’s team won 1-0 in the first leg and will seek to be League champion again after 5 years.

The game was scheduled at that time because Cipo will be local to Liniers from 4:00 p.m. in La Visera de Cement by Federal A.

The same thing happened in the return semifinal with Union de Allen on Sunday, July 2. That day, Albinegro visited the Wizard at 1:00 p.m. and then went to the Círculo Deportivo local at 4:00 p.m. in La Visera.

The classic with Roca will be, as it happened in the first leg, no visiting public. The match referee will be Roman Dominguez after he was in charge in the first 90′, Martín Romera.

Cipo will try to take revenge for the final that he lost to Roca at Apertura 2021.Albinegro will be champion with a tie or another triumph. Orange needs to win by two goals and if they win by one it will be defined by penalties.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

