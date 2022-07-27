Following the launch of the Promaster Marine BN022 series last year, Citizen is chasing after the victory this time, adding two new works in 2022, BN0227-17X and BN0225-04L. The BN0227-17X is based on the Promaster NY0040’s classic luminous dial watch model. Since the Eco-Drive watch is driven by a light source, the dial is deliberately translucent, so that light can pass through the dial and reach the solar cell below. At the same time, in order to increase legibility, the second hand, bezel scale, case and strap are uncharacteristically not coated with luminous coating, so that the dial under the luminous light is more clearly visible. The case is also carefully sandblasted to reproduce the original 1982 professional diver’s watch, and its Duratect MRK+DLC coating prevents scratches and dents.

Then BN0225-04L is specially designed with whale shark as its design inspiration. The bezel and dial are both based on blue tones. The unique small dot texture on the dial echoes the spots on the skin of the whale shark. The bottom cover of the case is also engraved with the whale shark pattern. . The second hand and the luminous point on the dial of this watch conform to the ISO 6425 diving watch specifications. The hands are replaced with white paint and compared with the blue dial, which is highly readable during the day and in the dark environment. Both BN0225-04L and BN0225-04L have a waterproof performance of 200 meters. They are expected to be officially released in this autumn and winter. The BN0225-04L is limited to a total of 5,000 pieces. Part of the sales proceeds will be donated to Conservation International to support the development of whale sharks. Conservation projects, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.