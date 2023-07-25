Citizen Unveils Promaster Dive Automatic ‘Fujitsubo’ Watch: Super Titanium with Duratect DLC Coating

Citizen Launches New Promaster Dive Automatic “Fujitsubo” Watch with Super Titanium Material

Citizen, a renowned watchmaker, has officially unveiled its latest timepiece, the Promaster Dive Automatic “Fujitsubo” watch. This new watch is crafted using Super Titanium material, which is known for its lightweight, durability, and comfort. Additionally, the watch features a sleek dark gray Duratect DLC coating.

As a part of the Promaster Dive watch series, the “Fujitsubo” watch incorporates all the essential characteristics expected from this collection. It boasts luminous hour markers, a handy date window, and a unidirectional rotating bezel. With a remarkable water resistance of 200 meters, this timepiece is perfect for professional divers and water sports enthusiasts. The strap is composed of three links, providing both style and functionality.

The Super Titanium version of the Citizen Promaster Dive Automatic “Fujitsubo” watch is now available for purchase on the official Citizen website. The price for this exceptional timepiece is set at $1,195. Watch enthusiasts and potential buyers are encouraged to explore this remarkable addition to Citizen’s lineup.

For more information and to make a purchase, interested readers can visit Citizen’s official website. The Promaster Dive Automatic “Fujitsubo” watch is a must-have for those seeking a reliable and luxurious timepiece that combines exceptional performance with captivating design.

