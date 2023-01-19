Home Entertainment Citroën Ami, so the trendy electric has seduced the Italians
by admin
ROME – Citroën Italia celebrates ten thousand orders for the 100% ëlectric Ami. The all-electric super compact, which debuted on the market in April 2020, quickly achieved the remarkable result and recorded 3,614 registrations in 2022 with a 56% growth compared to the previous year. In a short time, the original battery-powered model (5.4 kWh lithium-ion, recently optimized) has conquered the leadership in the electric quadricycle sector, reaching a market share of 55%.

By 2023, the car is ready to grow further thanks also to the transformation of the Citroën educational initiative, dedicated to young people and their approach to sustainable mobility, which from “GënerationAmi” becomes “Electric Mobility for Sport”, following the numerous projects initiated by the brand for this model. An evolution in continuity with the double chevron brand’s goal of promoting the values ​​of accessibility and inclusiveness, supporting the youngest. On this occasion, Citroën Italia approaches the world of sport, sponsoring twenty local sports clubs, of all disciplines, with the sole constraint linked to the age of the athletes who must be between 14 and 18 years old (it was also involved the National Basketball League).

Phenomenon Ami, here is the new edition “My Buggy”

Once the participating companies have been selected, the educational tour will begin which will offer training events capable of answering all the doubts and curiosities about the advantages of sustainable mobility. All athletes will be able to participate in the GënerationAmi prize competition which will give away, for a randomly drawn winner, a six-month free loan for use of the Ami and a 500 euro voucher for the purchase of sports equipment for the club. winner.

Finally, in each stage the young athletes will have the opportunity to test drive the car in the company of professional instructors. Also in this case it is an initiative in line with objectives 7 “Clean and Accessible Energy” and 11 “Sustainable Cities and Communities” of the UN Agenda 2030 for sustainable development. (Maurilio Rigo)

