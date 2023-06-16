Citroen electrifies Ponza – the Republic

PONZA – The electrical transition process begins for the island of Ponza, the largest of the Ponziane islands, a few kilometers from the Lazio coast. With a fleet of 100% electric Citroen cars, the municipality is in fact carrying forward the “CITROËN DRIVE PONZA ELECTRIC” project: the vehicles, donated on free loan from the Jolly dealership in Frosinone, will be used by the Municipal Police, the Civil and by the Mayor of the island, encouraging the sustainable vision that the administration is pursuing with the “Green Islands Program” of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The program includes actions designed ad hoc to overcome problems related to the lack of connection with the land, energy efficiency, scarce water supply as well as the complex waste management process.







Ponza: we start again from the circular economy and from mobility

“Our naturalistic beauties are recognized and enviable but the utmost attention must be paid to livability and the coexistence between nature and the economy. Tourist activities must respect the environment and everything must be rethought with a view to sustainability and circular economy” , commented the mayor Francesco Ambrosino, at the inauguration.

Fundamental today, in fact, is the willingness on the part of the institutions to evaluate and design an integrated system of sustainable and flexible mobility services, considering that the presence on the island of 2500 presences can even reach 20,000 according to the seasons.













Citroen Ami: not just an electric car, but a green ambassador

An awareness that, in addition to the latest addition to the E-C4 X brand, little Amì was also chosen, already an ambassador of a totally green concept of mobility. In fact, Amì not only boasts a 100% green engine, but also an eco-sustainable nature with a mass of 100 kg of recycled material between plastic and metal. A vehicle suitable for daily needs, able to offer fluid, silent and CO2-emission-free journeys in the characteristic streets of the town but also along the roads leading to the beaches (autonomy 75 km). Obviously, the brand, thanks to the joint venture with free2move, will also think about installing a recharging infrastructure. For Citroen this will be the third experience of electrification in the islands.







“Citroën’s electric offer is in fact perfectly suited to the sustainability needs of the islands, pristine oases of nature and tourism crossed by a few kilometers of roads – commented Marco Antonini, Managing Director of Citroën Italy -. The project, carried out in the past for the islands of La Maddalena and Carloforte, arrives this year in Ponza and fits perfectly into Citroën’s global strategy, contributing to the electrification process that we are carrying out with great conviction and with the aim to pave the way for a better future”.