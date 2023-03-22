ROME – For a long time Citto (the affectionate Sienese way of addressing children) was for a long time the youngest debutant in Italian cinema (23 years old) with The drifters of 1953, before being dethroned by Bernardo Bertolucci (21) with The Grim Reaper of 1962. Like all child prodigy Maselli wore his eternal youth to the end and it can truly be said that yesterday a 92-year-old boy passed away, a cit precisely, so much was left in him the curiosity for others and the cheerful generosity to the limits of recklessness that characterized him.





I won’t say about the filmmaker, even though there are many films for which I admire him, starting with that dazzling debut filmed in Ripalta Cremasca, in Arturo Toscanini’s villa, not far from my house. His films, never trivial, never hasty, never really liquidable as “political” or “engaged” films, have flown much higher and dangerously in the areas of doubt and hypercritical reflection (Open letter to an evening paper of the 1970, The suspect of 1975, to cite only these) rather than playing the pipe for the revolution, as his detractors simplistically reproached him.



Citto Maselli and Ornella Muti in Taranto in 2007 (frame)

I want to remember him for his unpredictable predilection for vintage cars, a passion that revealed itself to me when in the mid-Seventies I saw him speeding through Rome at the wheel of an opulent two-tone Lancia Flaminia Berlina (Black and Chantilly Ivory) which, after being once the car of the Italian nomenklatura, it had rapidly declined and was looked upon with haughty pity (big car for gypsies, the right-thinking said). Maselli drove that car, moreover kept as if it had just come off the Turin assembly lines of Borgo San Paolo, with elegant sprezzatura, in the same absent-minded way in which he always dressed elegant but old-fashioned clothes.





Today that driving around in old cars – almost flaunting the decadence to which frenzied consumerism condemns them while they are still perfectly efficient – would be judged snobbery, a display of radical chic. Instead, it was a question of fidelity to the ancients, loves that for Citto were always cinema, friends and politics, regardless of whether they seemed dull or out of fashion passions to others.