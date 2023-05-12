City of Córdoba: the Biodiversity Park, ready to open without animals on display

The last quarter of 2020 was the closure of the Córdoba Zoological Garden. Since then, a series of works have been carried out on the property located in a sector of Sarmiento Park to convert it into the new Biodiversity Park. The first stage of these works is already in the final stretch, so the opening is imminent.

The voice toured this Thursday the circuit that will be enabled soon. It starts at the new access located a few meters from the traditional entrance in front of the Superpark. From there, new cobbled paths unfold that the first thing they show are the water circuits that represent the five rivers of Córdoba.

Although there are more than 900 animals that belonged to the old zoo, they are not on display. On the tour you can only see peacocks and black-eyed lizards that live in freedom, along with corcoroba swans that have their space in a small lagoon. In another sector, there are aquatic turtles, an alligator and alligators.

And, on the main lake, there are several species of waterfowl, including ducks, swans, and pink flamingos. Some are from the ex-zoo, and others are migrants who find a stay at that site.

But the vast majority of animals will no longer be on display, such as lionesses, hippos, tigers, pumas, and jaguars. They are located in sectors with access only to park personnel. In future extensions, some specimens will be able to be seen, but these new enclosures will allow spaces to remain hidden, if they wish, as in the case of bears.

“There are more than 900 animals that are in inaccessible areas. Their well-being was improved with family doctors, nutrition, permanent medical check-ups and improvement of habitat, that is, improvement of the environments,” said Enzo Cravero, president of the Biocor municipal entity, which manages the park.

And he added: “They are in a transfer plan to what can be transferred, from rehabilitation to reintegration into natural habits, and if not, to improve their conditions here. But they won’t be on display.”

Cravero explained that, when the second stage of works is finished, a circuit will be added that will pass through enclosures where there are native species, such as gangs and deer that are towards the Sabattini avenue area.

Another interesting point is access. It will be with free admission, but to visit it you have to take a turn. The entire space is enabled for a thousand people inside, so that the animals are not disturbed. So, you have to register on a web page that will be available, or go to the risk of not having a place until a space is released.

It can be toured with guided tours, or with an application that uses augmented reality to provide information.

How is the circuit

There are two options, go to the top, to the historic portico of the former zoo to see the fence and the huge staircase, or go down to a viewpoint that offers a unique view of the place. It must be remembered that this place extends through ravines and has structures of high heritage value. From that viewpoint, you can see the main path and the space where the sea lions were.

There is now an artificial lagoon and a plaza that tells the story of the conservation programs that the park has: the jaguar, the ocelots, the honey bear, the scarlet macaws, the yellow cardinal, the channel turtle and the toucans.

The stairway was restored, as was the main path. In the old cages there are now artistic interventions or led screens with multimedia experiences.

The Lilliputense train station was also recovered. Although the training will not circulate, the experiences of old users sound on the site.

Nearby there is an enclosure where some specimens of turtles will be. Further on, there is the first of the lakes, where there are loose swans. To the sides, you can reach the old lion colonies, where today there is a led screen with an animated lion. Or the Tree of Life, which crowned the old bird enclosure, which pays homage to the animals that were a symbol of the ex-zoo, such as the monkey Silvio or the lion Tango.

There are several sectors that will remain closed with artistically intervened backstage. They are places where works are still carried out, such as bathrooms or the bear enclosure. Or other areas that will remain closed to the general public.

You pass through a square with games made from recycled material, you arrive at another space with pools where there are alligators and turtles, to reach the main lake, which is home to various species of birds.

The tour culminates with artistic numbers in the amphitheater where the marine animal shows were, and you can exit through Rondeau street, where the Biodiversity Corridor has already been completed and from where you can access the high-altitude bike path.

A strong investment in vegetation was made throughout the circuit. Numerous new specimens were planted, and plants and shrubs were placed.

The Secretary of the Environment, Jorge Folloni, remarked that the transformation of the site was carried out by order of Mayor Martín Llaryora, and that the former zoo is now a center for the conservation and rescue of wild animals.

