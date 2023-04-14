For the first time, the city of Córdoba will have a public bicycle rental system. It will be launched this Tuesday, with the inauguration of the first two stations that will be located on Paseo Sobremonte -on the border of the Center with the Alberdi neighborhood- and in the Plaza España area, in the Nueva Córdoba neighborhood.

From that same day, a gradual process of incorporating more stations will be launched, until completing 10 in a first stage. Regarding the locations, the one on Paseo Sobremonte is already installed, and the location of the Nueva Córdoba one must be finished.

As they are autonomous containers, which obtain the energy to function from solar panels, they do not require major interventions for their installation.

The rest of the stations will be in Ciudad Universitaria, on the campus of the Córdoba Regional Faculty of the National Technological University, at the Provincial University of Córdoba, two in Sarmiento Park, in the Plaza San Martín area, in the Terminal and in Alberdi neighborhood, somewhere near Plaza Colón.

The idea is that they complement the cycle path circuit that is being valued in the central area of ​​the city.

In principle, the service will work from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will be free. To access a bicycle, you must register on the Vecino Digital (Vedi) platform, where the BiciCba section is already available, as the public bicycle system will be called.

There you can check the nearest stations and the availability of the vehicles. “Everything is in the testing stage,” clarified the municipal transportation secretary, Marcelo Rodio. In this sense, he maintained that there may be changes in the operating hours and in the application itself.

In addition, at each of the stations there will be staff who can also carry out the paperwork to remove the bicycle. They will have a fleet of 20 vehicles, two of them adapted for people with disabilities. There are 100 new bikes and a similar number of units restored to new in the Penitentiary Service workshops.

They are painted in the light blue color that identifies the current municipal management. They are urban in style, with fenders and comfortable seats. The new units were provided by the Enrique company, and are manufactured under Iram standards.

With the rental, the user will be provided with a regulatory helmet and a refractory backpack. 26 are rolled, so they can be used by minors from 12 to 17 years old, with the tutoring of a responsible adult. And from the age of 18 onwards.

Each of the bikes is equipped with GPS, which provides real-time information about its location. They are also insured. In the Municipality they assure that the percentage of vandalism or theft in other cities is very low, with only 3 percent affecting the fleet.

“Multimodal system”

Mayor Martín Llaryora stated that the implementation of the public bicycle service “is the beginning of the multimodal urban mobility system that specialists have been asking for for a long time.”

“It is a modern and sustainable system, which residents can use to move from one point to another in the city, as well as use it as an activity for leisure, recreation and walking,” said the mayor.

And he added: “It is a new concept that is in line with the sustainable city that Córdoba is beginning to be, together with the transformation that we have been promoting in the central area of ​​the city with the superblocks and the new bike paths that are beginning to connect. We want Córdoba to be a modern and friendly city so that the residents and those who visit it can move at no cost and taking care of the environment”.

Rodio expressed himself along the same lines, remarking that it is the beginning of multimodality policies. In this sense, he announced that the implementation of systems that allow the transfer of bicycles in public transport units is being studied.

“It is nonsense that the people of Cordoba have had to wait so long to have this public bicycle service, something that substantially helps to improve the first and last section of transportation in the main cities of Latin America,” said the Secretary of Transportation.

“In addition, this bicycle service will offer tourists an ideal way to explore and get to know the city,” he added.

Background

The start-up of the service is the materialization of an ordinance that was sanctioned in 2018, in the Ramón Mestre mayor, but that was never put into operation. In the last session of December of that year, the Deliberative Council approved the ordinance that created the public bicycle system.

It took four years for it to finally take off.

In Argentina, there are already such services in the city of Buenos Aires, which has 270 stations and 2,500 bicycles. The Biciurbanos initiative also lists other locations within the country: Rosario, with 67 stations and 470 bicycles; Escobar, with 34 stations and 200 “bikes”; Mendoza, with 21 stops and 150 bicycles; San Lorenzo, with eight stops and 50 shots; La Plata, with five points and 110 bicycles, and Neuquén, with four stations and 60 bicycles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

