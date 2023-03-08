The BioCórdoba entity and the Association of Commerce Employees (Agec) signed an agreement that stipulates that 75 animals that are now in the former Córdoba City Zoo are relocated to an educational farm that the union owns on the way to Alta Gracia.

The list includes 37 goats of different breeds, 12 sheep, nine ducks, 13 chickens, three turkeys and two llamas that will leave the future Biodiversity Park and will be transferred to the 92-hectare property that Agec owns at kilometer 18 of the provincial highway. 5.

By means of the agreement, the guild becomes the “responsible holder of the specimens”. You must make a veterinary file that contains the identification, filing and initial medical assessment of each animal, signed by a veterinarian.

Agec will be in charge of providing care, feeding and veterinary medical attention. It must also “give quality of life and animal welfare to all specimens transferred to the property of its property, as well as castration of all animals.”

On the other hand, you may not use the animals for lucrative purposes: shows, skill shows, or competition of any kind; nor may they be used for human consumption, sale, rental or reproduction of the species; and in case of pregnancy, BioCórdoba must be informed.

“They go to our property, where we have been working in a reserve to protect the habitat of these species. We have 92 hectares and we have already had a farm for several years”, explained Pablo Chacón, general secretary of Agec.

“The idea is to return these animals to a habitat more in line with their species. There is a very favorable space, that is why we made ourselves available to the BioCórdoba entity, who will monitor the care, ”he added.

more transfers

Soledad Lassaga, director of the BioCórdoba entity, stressed that this action is part of the plan that seeks the transfer to ensure the animal welfare of 21 species. Among them, there are 70 turtles, 40 Patagonian gangs, three sea lions and a puma, out of a total of 205 specimens that must be moved.

At a table in which protectionist entities participate, they study which are the best places that can receive these specimens, seeking to guarantee them an animal welfare superior to that which the Biodiversity Park could offer.

According to Lassaga, today the ex-Zoo has 950 animals, of which there are 250 fish. And the figure varies due to the entry of different specimens by the Environmental Police, since the park is a wildlife rescue center.

On the other hand, he stressed that the task of transfers is not easy: you have to find places, that those places want to receive them, and then organize all the logistics involved in moving an animal to ensure its well-being.

For example, with the high temperatures that are being registered, it is impossible to move an animal from the ex-Zoo to another destination.

Among the places where the specimens could be allocated, they are in talks with the Mundo Marino Foundation, so that it receives the sea lions, and with the Tatú Carreta reserve, which already contains other animals that were in the Zoo.

Lassaga stressed that the master plan exceeds the current management. In this sense, no more animals are received in order to exhibit them. Only those rescued by the Environmental Police and through exchanges within the framework of species conservation programs enter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

