[The Epoch Times, February 21, 2023](Reported by Tobitha Smiles and Shi Ping, The Epoch Times) “After reading this article, I really understood who I am and what I should believe.” English Epoch Times Reader, Illinois State government social worker Remedios Zambrano said. She has read the article “Why Human Beings” published by Master Li Hongzhi twice, and has purchased the main book of Falun Dafa, Zhuan Falun, and has started to study it.

* “I need this confirmation to move on”

This was the first time Zambrano heard of Falun Gong and Mr. Li Hongzhi’s name. She said: “The Epoch Times really helped me, guided me, showed me the way, and let me know these people that I can look up to and follow.”

Zambrano is from Mexico and grew up in the United States. Due to the hard life in her early years, she used to look for ways to escape everywhere and read many spiritual books. In Teacher Li’s articles, she found the answers to the questions she had learned in the past and the questions she encountered in her personal experience.

“Mr. Lee talked about the level of humanity we need to be, and I’m trying to understand that; a lot of what I know, what I’ve read, and what I’ve learned from personal experience is confirmed,” she said, “and , For example, if you have a question, you will find the answer in various ways, this article is like this, he answered my question.”

“What is inside of us determines the reality outside, whatever happens inside of you will also affect the outside, so we are messed up inside and we see it outside… I understand this article confirms what I have read These things.” Zambrano said, “I need this confirmation, I can move on”; “I understand that I am not the only one who thinks this way, this is how I feel.”

* “Through suffering, you can achieve a higher self”

Zambrano saw Teacher Li’s discussion on “karma” in the article. She said that only when people truly believe in this truth from their hearts can they be kind, patient and eliminate karma.

“You see a lot of people suffering, and you want to help, but there is no way. You think how did the suffering happen? Why did it happen? Isn’t there a God?” she said. “Many people don’t want to suffer, they think it shouldn’t be suffered.” “Miss Lee helps you understand these things in a way, everyone in this world goes through some level of pain and gets over it, people have to learn how to do it, maybe not on their own, but really from themselves Believe in the beginning, this is the most powerful (power).”

Zambrano understands from the text, “It is only through suffering that a higher self can be achieved.”

“The suffering is huge, and I thought, yes, I understand, suffering is necessary.” She said, “It’s hard to explain to others that your current situation is caused by your previous choices. You have to learn from it to make a change. They don’t understand. There are different levels of understanding, one is logical and the other is from the heart. Maybe they understand the truth, but where do you start? You have to understand it in your heart.”

Therefore, Zambrano said, if people want to be kind, patient, and not angry, they must believe in the truths that Teacher Li said from the bottom of their hearts.

Zambrano believes that Teacher Li’s article is a warning to people.

“Everything you do in life will have consequences, whether it’s good or bad, it will come back to you in the end. So, you have to be prepared to accept these consequences.” She said, she believes that “goodness will definitely triumph over evil”, “I Thinking that people will wake up, I believe that. I believe with all my heart that the essence of human beings is good and everything will come back to our essence; we came from a good place and we will go back.”

