At the 2002 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, a booth was packed, but it wasn’t the yachts that attracted people, it was a pair of EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) one-piece moldings. rowing slippers. Inspired by the shape of clogs, this product named “Classic Clog” was sold out on the spot, which also greatly increased the confidence of the three founders, Scott Seamans, Lyndon Hanson, and George Boedbecker Jr. So the Crocs Classic Clog went on sale as the company’s first shoe model, and it became an instant hit. Because of its soft, lightweight, breathable and other comfortable features, this slippers have also entered the home, hospital, kitchen and other use scenarios from water sports.

However, Crocs, which has always been criticized by the public as “ugly”, has been rejected by fashion. At the same time, because the executive team lacks management experience in the fields of footwear and fashion, the company, which had revenue of more than 108 million US dollars in 2005, by 2008 But almost bankrupt. Until 2014, with the addition of CEO Gregg Ribatt, who has extensive shoe brand experience, Lucy Thornley and Michelle Poole, vice presidents focusing on global product innovation, Crocs began to pick up.

Co-branding is undoubtedly an excellent way to reshape the brand’s tonality. British fashion designer Christopher Kane contacted Crocs in 2016 and wanted to collaborate on the design of a marble-printed Crocs Classic Clog. Subsequently, Demna Gvasalia, who was the creative director of Balenciaga at the time, also threw an olive branch to Crocs, and the thick-soled hole shoes of the first cooperation between the two parties appeared in the 2018 spring and summer women’s clothing series. Since then, Crocs has been on the road to co-branding, collaborating with trendy units such as Palace and BEAMS, as well as celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Post Malone.

2020 is the year that Crocs really stood in the spotlight. A dazzling array of joint collaborations bombarded people’s attention in turn, and at the same time made the public officially begin to change the brand. In 2021 alone, Crocs’ stock price will increase by nearly 130%, which is three times the cumulative increase in 2020. Crocs also made the craze of one-piece EVA foam shoes sweeping the world. The foam shoes launched by YEEZY, 1017 ALYX 9SM and other brands have further reshaped people’s cognition of shoe design.

In the past year, the most Crocs co-branded shoes of Hype are the high-top boots in the Crocs Clones 2.0 series, which is re-cooperated with Balenciaga, and the Crocs Pollex Clog series by the well-known shoe designer Salehe Bembury. Recently, Crocs also launched a tripartite joint venture with Chinese fashion brands SANKUANZ and GOODBAI. Twenty years ago, the Crocs Classic Clog revolutionized comfort with the groundbreaking move of EVA material from the sole to the upper. Today, 20 years later, this classic shoe that was once thought to have nothing to do with fashion has been transformed into the hottest Hype item today.