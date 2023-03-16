Home Entertainment Classic horror film series “Silent Hill” will have new film director Christoph Gans to return to direct – yqqlm
Classic horror film series "Silent Hill" will have new film director Christoph Gans to return to direct

Classic horror film series "Silent Hill" will have new film director Christoph Gans to return to direct
2023-03-16

Source: Sohu Movies

Original title: The classic horror film series “Silent Hill” will make a new film director Christopher Gans returns to direct

Sohu Entertainment News A new “Silent Hill” movie is coming! The series announced “Return To Silent Hill,” starring Jeremy Irving (“War Horse”) and Hannah Emily Anderson (“X-Men: Dark Phoenix”), Filming will start next month, filming in Germany and Eastern Europe, adapted from the game “Silent Hill 2”, and the director of the first film, Christopher Gans, will return to direct.

It tells the story of a man James who was heartbroken after being separated from his lover. At this time, he was summoned by a mysterious letter back to Silent Hill to look for her, but found that the town he once knew had been occupied by unknown evil. Facing all kinds of familiar and unfamiliar terrifying people and things, James began to question his own sanity and cognition of reality, but he must persevere to save his lost love.Return to Sohu to see more

