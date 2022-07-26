Listen to the audio version of the article

Today it is almost all too easy to understand how “personal is political”, and this even though years and years of “gender” battles to see the rights of gay and lesbian or queer or even genderless communities recognized are still far from reaching fulfillment.

Hence the relevance of an artist like Claude Cahun, stage name of Lucy Renée Mathilde Schwob (1894 – 1954), protagonist of the exhibition at the Kunsthal in Rotterdam, is even more amazing nowadays, considering that it is a artist born at the end of the nineteenth century, whose work spanned the first half of the last century, so densely marked by the upheavals of the two great wars.

Claude Cahun en Marcel Moore. I am in training don’t kiss me, 1927. Courtesy of the Jersey Heritage Collections

His photos at the Kunsthal

Because the surprise that his photos arouse is equal only to the high degree of reflection on the theme of identity that he is able to profuse with strength and determination.

Cahun was a semantically dense artist, an exponent of Surrealism whose reflection ranged far beyond her photographs or her profuse commitment as a political activist and writer. And if at the center of her aesthetic analysis there is a powerful reflection of identity, this goes beyond and absolutely cannot be forced into the pure autobiographical datum, which was also decisive for her. Because addressing the complex and paradoxical, but also referential and ironic poetics of this artist means first of all having to consider D’Annunzio’s trait of making one’s life a work of art.

See also Qatar: the country of falconers between art and sport Claude Cahun en Marcel Moore. Untitled (Cahun on quilt) c. 1928. Courtesy of the Jersey Heritage Collections

Nonconformist

Nonconformist to the very essence, irreducible to deterministic classifications, Cahun was the forerunner interpreter of a sort of “consunstanziazione” to the neutral, which self-imposed the ambivalence of the stage name (Claude in France is for the feminine as well as the masculine) and Not only that, and this in a Paris that offered her the frenzy of the Surrealists André Breton, Salvador Dalì, Tristan Tzara, Philippe Soupault, Man Ray, Henri Michaux, George Bataille, some also portrayed several times in his photos, which however almost always they focus on herself in addition to her life partner, half-sister and fatal love, Suzanne Malherbe (aka Marcel Moore).