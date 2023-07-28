Claudia Valenzuela revealed a striking fact about L-Gante: “The money is handled…”

After the decision of the Justice to deny the extraordinary release of L-Gante, the musician must await the trial for unlawful deprivation of liberty and threats, detained in the DDI of Quilmes.

His mother, Claudia Valenzuela, was asked in Mañanísima about how they received this decision as a family. In addition, among the questions from the journalists, she revealed a striking fact. “The legal representative is Maxi,” replied the actress in reference to Maxi El Brother, her son’s manager, who is the person in charge of managing her income on a provisional basis.

Likewise, Claudia cleared up the doubts of the host Carmen Barbieri about the possibility that L-Gante plans to counter-sue those responsible for her apprehension.

In this particular, Claudia opted for caution and replied: “First we want to have him outside, then we will follow the steps that we have to take against one or the other.”

It should be noted that the artist will be almost two months since his arrest. Since then, he has been held in the DDI of Quilmes accused of illegal deprivation of liberty, threats and illegal possession of a firearm.

The judicial setback that L-Gante received this Tuesday was forceful: the Mercedes Appeals Chamber decided that the musician should remain imprisoned in the DDI of Quilmes, rejecting the extraordinary house arrest that the Judge of Guarantees Gabriel Castro had ordered.

This caused the musician to choose another lawyer who will work in parallel to Juan Pablo Merlo, the lawyer who was already there. The strategy is aggressive: the new representative is a renowned criminal lawyer who defended Rafa di Zeo.

What is the judicial strategy of L-Ghent

Juan Pablo Merlo confirmed the news to TN Show. On Tuesday afternoon, L-Gante’s father, Miguel Ángel Prosi, had been categorical about the lawyer and had targeted him.

“We are fighting against a lawyer who has manifest malice, throws stones and keeps throwing. And we go with a lawyer who is the best, but he goes with the Bible. We are fighting Satan with the Bible, ”he said in a dialogue with A la Tarde (America) in reference to Merlo, whom he compared to Leonardo Sigal, legal representative of the complainant.

Merlo had told this site that he did not expect the opinion of the Mercedes Appeals Chamber to be negative. “We were not talking about letting him go free but leaving him under house arrest and monitored. That is, imprisoned in his house. It is in no way appropriate that he continue to be detained, but it is what the Mercedes Appeals Chamber ruled, ”he commented.

