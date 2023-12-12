Clean decoration | OMA – Valentina’s House

The clean decoration style has gained more and more followers. Offering a perfect balance between elegance and simplicity, it is a great option for those who believe in the premise of “less is more”.

Also known as minimalist, this type of decoration seeks to eliminate excess, focusing on simple lines, neutral colors and organized spaces. By adopting this approach, environments gain a feeling of spaciousness, luminosity and tranquility, which is why it is perfect for small films or integrated environments. In this article, we know some ways to apply the style!

Colors and textures

The color palette is fundamental in clean decoration. Neutral tones such as white, gray and beige predominate, creating a versatile and timeless base. These colors not only reflect light, visually expanding the space, but they also provide a perfect background for more vibrant, punctual colors.

Textures also play a crucial role because of their ability to add depth to spaces. Natural fabrics such as linen and cotton are great choices, conveying a feeling of comfort and warmth. Short pile carpets and smooth surfaces complement the clean aesthetic, ensuring a serene atmosphere.

Functional furniture and organization

Choosing furniture is a key point in achieving a clean aesthetic. Choosing functional pieces, with straight lines and simple design, reinforces aesthetic cohesion, as well as multifunctional furniture, which maximizes space, is especially valued in this style.

Organization is another fundamental characteristic. Built-in cabinets, discreet shelves and clever storage solutions are incorporated to maintain order, ensuring each element has its designated place. The absence of unnecessary items highlights the beauty of the chosen elements, promoting a feeling of calm and clarity and, as the name suggests, cleanliness!

Thinking about lighting

The preference for natural light, with light curtains allowing the soft entry of daylight, further enhances the clean decor. Modern chandeliers and minimalist lamps add elegance to the environment, creating highlights without visually overloading.

Personal Touches

Despite the simplicity prevailing in clean decor, use and abuse creativity when giving personality to your apartment or house! Personal touches create a welcoming environment.

Carefully selected decorative objects, family photographs or minimalist works of art can add personality to the space without compromising the clean aesthetic.

Clean decoration in practice

In practice, we can think of a clean environment as follows: white walls, furniture with straight lines in soft tones and simple textures with a serene atmosphere. Understated additions like pastel cushions and a sleek lamp add a touch of style without being overwhelming. But we can also mix this style with many others, choosing an environment as the focus.

By adopting simplicity as the protagonist, clean decor provides visually attractive and functional spaces. Whether in the living room, bedroom or any other environment, clean decor continues to be a timeless choice that highlights the beauty in simplicity!

Project: Helô Marques | Photos: Rafael Renzo / Disclosure

