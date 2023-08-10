Cleer International Smart Acoustics Welcomes Ren Xianqi as Brand Spokesperson, Ushering in a New Era of Audio Technology

Cleer International Smart Acoustics Brand Partners with Ren Xianqi as Brand Spokesperson

August 8th marked a significant day for Cleer International Smart Acoustics brand as they officially announced the collaboration with renowned artist, Ren Xianqi, as their brand spokesperson. The news immediately caught the attention of fans and sparked a new wave of excitement in the field of audio technology. This partnership also signifies Cleer’s commitment to a new phase of brand upgrading.

Ren Xianqi, a legend in the Chinese music scene, holds a strong reputation and influence in the industry. With his exceptional musical talent and outstanding acting skills, he has won the hearts of many fans. His unique charm perfectly aligns with Cleer’s philosophy of pursuing excellence, making him the ideal spokesperson for the brand.

Cleer, an international intelligent acoustic brand, has been dedicated to providing users with high-quality smart audio products since its establishment in 2012. With over 20 patented technologies, Cleer has continuously pushed the boundaries of technological innovation and sound quality experience, leading the intelligent audio industry. The brand’s products have received more than 40 international innovation and creativity awards, solidifying its position as one of the most award-winning smart acoustic brands globally. Renowned for their exceptional sound quality and comfort, Cleer products have garnered a strong following worldwide.

Cleer’s latest flagship product, the Cleer ARC II open-back smart earphone, has been hailed as the “leader of open-back earphones” shortly after its release. This intelligent headset excels in sound quality, comfort, and functionality. Utilizing advanced acoustic technology and high-quality audio materials, it delivers delicate, clear, and powerful music effects, allowing users to immerse themselves in an authentic listening experience. The collaboration between Cleer and Ren Xianqi represents a significant upgrade for the brand.

Ren Xianqi’s influence and his unwavering pursuit of artistic excellence perfectly align with Cleer’s commitment to perfect sound quality and leading the trend of intelligent acoustics. This partnership will elevate the quality and brand image of Cleer products, further establishing the brand as a high-quality, professional, and premium audio brand that prioritizes exceptional sound quality. The collaboration aims to enhance global consumer recognition of the Cleer brand.

Ren Xianqi, a highly influential musician, has always held high standards for music quality throughout his career. He captivates audiences with his genuine emotions and brilliant interpretations. In the Chinese music scene, Ren Xianqi’s impact is akin to a nuclear bomb that reshaped the industry, not only in China but also throughout Asia. Similarly, Cleer ARC II’s leadership in open-back earphones positions the brand as a trailblazer. Equipped with the high-performance Qualcomm S3 flagship smart headphone chip, the Cleer ARC II delivers outstanding audio processing capability, sound quality performance, and audio signal stability. Supporting innovative audio technologies such as Qualcomm aptX Lossless lossless audio decoding, the headset provides HiFi-level high-definition lossless sound quality, offering users an unparalleled music experience.

Ren Xianqi’s commitment to continuously explore and innovate in music creation resonates with Cleer ARC II’s focus on intelligence and design. The Cleer ARC II’s breakthrough intelligent design features a high-precision 6-axis sensor and an intelligent anti-lost function. This function employs a map retrieval system to prevent the loss of the earphones. The earphone also boasts an innovative rotatable design for the ear hook, ensuring a secure fit during sports, fitness, and outdoor activities. Both Ren Xianqi and Cleer ARC II symbolize the subversion of tradition and the future in their respective fields.

Ren Xianqi’s dedication to philanthropy and his positive image as someone eager to help others deeply resonates with the Cleer brand. Cleer’s parent company, Guanxu Electronics, actively promotes green initiatives and participates in environmental protection projects, exemplifying their commitment to corporate social responsibility. With a vegetation coverage rate of over 65% and environmentally-friendly practices in their Shenzhen park, Guanxu Electronics contributes significantly to the cause of low-carbon environmental protection. This aligns perfectly with Ren Xianqi’s own values and actions in terms of public welfare.

Regarding the collaboration, Ren Xianqi expressed his appreciation for Cleer’s pursuit of sound quality and technology. He looks forward to partnering with Cleer to enhance users’ music experience. The Cleer brand’s representative expressed their confidence in Ren Xianqi’s musical talent and image, believing that his involvement will bring vitality and influence to the brand. This partnership is undoubtedly a perfect match, with both parties showcasing a high degree of synergy in their pursuit of music, innovation, and social responsibility.

The collaboration between Ren Xianqi and Cleer is expected to further promote the development of the Cleer brand and enhance the recognition of Cleer ARC II headphones in the market. It is anticipated that together, they will drive the growth of the smart headphone industry and provide users with exciting and unforgettable music experiences. Fans can join Cleer’s official WeChat public account and Cleer Douyin live broadcast room for a chance to win exclusive gifts.

In conclusion, Cleer International Smart Acoustics brand’s partnership with renowned artist Ren Xianqi as the brand spokesperson marks a significant milestone in the audio technology industry. With their shared values of pursuing excellence, innovative mindset, and social responsibility, this collaboration will elevate the Cleer brand and bring users a superior music experience.

