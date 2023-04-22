CLER & GRÄTZLORCHESTER – “1+1=3” & “Dark Red Bread” – mica

The apparently tireless and creatively highly active singer-songwriter MAX HAUER alias CLER, who comes from Upper Austria, and his GRÄTZELORCHESTER are once again doing extremely colorful music with the two new albums “1+1=3” and “Dunkelrotes Brot”. (Portable radio; release April 21st) in duplicate.

Well, one thing can definitely be said about this musician, conforming to any conventions and sticking to traditional rules isn’t exactly his thing. CLERGY alias Max Hauer is a free spirit, as he is in the book, he does exactly what he wants to do musically or where his exuberant creativity takes him. Virtually every one of his albums shows him in a different light and sets other exciting musical accents. Just think of his album “Flanieren” (2021) on which he suddenly turns to the turned to large-scale instrumental sound to return to the song on the next release “wos was i” (2022). With the native of Upper Austria, you never really know what will come next, only that it will be something unusual again.

And that’s exactly what’s happening now. With the difference that it CLERGY this time not just leaving it with one album, but launching two new releases with “1+1=3” and “Dunkelrotes Brot”. And how could it be otherwise, they each offer a different sound.

Points to “1+1=3”. CLERGY together with his with Florian Sighartner (violin) and Carles Muñoz Camarero (cello), Emily Steward (viola), Jakob Mayr (trombone) and Marc Osterer (trumpet), Florian Fuss (flute), Dominik Mayr (bass) and Raphael Rameis (drums) prominent as top-class staff Grätzelorchester his penchant for a more danceable and positively tuned sound, which sounds incredibly diverse from the speakers and the, as always, rather thoughtful and critical German dialect lyrics CLERGY wrapped in a somewhat different sound costume. Funky beats rule, brass sections with a touch of jazz and very atmospheric string arrangements, which find their expression in really stirring and stylistically diverse songs and are simply fun.

The contrast program is available on “Dark Red Bread”. Here it is more reserved, decelerated but at the same time slightly swinging and jazzy elements that set the tone and bring in a somewhat more melancholic touch. You are presented with songs that invite you to listen and reflect more than to party wildly.

CLERGY underlines once again with the two albums that he is one of the most diverse songwriters in the country. The naturalness with which he moves between the styles and creates something really exciting from the different elements, which works perfectly in the most diverse musical contexts, is very admirable. Conclusion: Two – completely independent of each other – really strong albums.

Michael Ternai

