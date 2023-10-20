Climate change, brands’ strategies between lighter fibers and 3-in-1 garments

Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the most “political” garments ever worn was probably the beige wool cardigan with which in 1977, the year of the energy crisis, the President of the United States Jimmy Carter recorded his message to the nation, inviting citizens to lower the temperature in their houses to save. A useful tip even today, to try to eliminate the causes of global warming. «The environments of our cities are very, very hot and people prefer lighter and layerable garments – notes Nancy Marchini, marketing director of Malo, a brand known for its high-end knitwear -. Global warming has undoubtedly also had an impact on the world of heavy knitwear: 3 or 5 gauge garments, such as those mountain sweaters that also sold well as an urban or leisurewear proposal, are more successful in the Nordic countries, where temperatures are still low.” The rise in temperatures is also being felt in production: «On Mongolian farms, where our cashmere comes from, Hircus goats are developing shorter hair than 30 years ago, and this is causing spinning problems», he further notes.

Over time, the thermoregulatory properties of cashmere have been highlighted, which today make it a fiber suitable not only for the traditional winter season: «For several seasons our best-seller has been Cashmere Ultrafine 2.50 – explains Giulia Sartini, head of the women’s style office at Falconeri, a brand of the Calzedonia group that has its heart in knitwear -. Often considered a yarn suitable only for the coldest moments of the year, it is actually perfectly wearable even in summer. Cashmere balances body temperature and is naturally lighter than wool. We then combine the skilful processing of this fiber with innovative, more airy designs, with large V-necks and hoods that can be used if necessary.”

«For many years we have been developing extremely light garments and at the same time with high insulating properties – explains Claudio Marenzi, president of Herno, a brand born and raised with outerwear but which today offers many other types of products -. For example, consumers are increasing their demand for higher-performance garments, such as our super-lightweight down jackets, which are also warm at the same time. Once upon a time, hand stitching was among the quality points of garments. Today it is their performances that count. We have always invested in research to make our garments usable in different situations and we have expanded the possibility of selling our products throughout the year, products that are suitable for different seasons and can also respond to increasingly sudden weather changes.”

Even MooRER, a luxury outerwear brand aiming for 50 million in revenue, has already invested for some time in the design of innovative garments, designed to respond to these changes: «We have been studying the collections for years in order to propose transversal garments such as, for for example, the 3 in 1 models which allow you to customize the model according to your needs, transforming into a vest or cape – explains Moreno Faccincani, founder, CEO and creative director of MooRER. Furthermore, the technology of our creations provides different degrees of thermal protection, from Thermal grade A (+5°C /+16°C) up to Thermal grade E for the most extreme temperatures from -9°C to -50°C ». Mid-season sales, however, are outdated: «I think it’s like “betraying” the consumer. Our creations are not tied to the fashion of the moment.”

