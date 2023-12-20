Climate of tension: picketers will march and the Government would launch the anti-picket protocol

Piquetera Unit (UP) will march this Wednesday to Plaza de Mayo against the adjustment measures announced by the President’s Government, Javier Mileyand in rejection of the anti-picket protocol announced by the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrichwhich will be put into practice for the first time.

The mobilization from Congress to Plaza de Mayo will take place starting at 4 p.m. and will take place within the framework of the anniversary of the social outbreak of December 2001.

The protest is framed in a climate of tension since the Government anticipated that there will be security forces troops ready to free the streets in case they are closed.

Point by point, the measures of the anti-picket protocol announced by Patricia Bullrich

Furthermore, he announced that will seek to identify the holders of social plans to take away the benefit if they participate in a picket and do not march on the sidewalk.

“There are colleagues in the soup kitchens who eat once a day. They have not received food for a month and a half,” said the leader of the Polo Obrero, Eduardo Belliboniin dialogue with Radio Colonia during the run-up to the march.

In turn, the piquetero leader maintained that the communication channels with the Secretary of Family and Children, Pablo De la Torre, they are closed. “I was never able to speak with De la Torre and we specifically and urgently asked for a meeting regarding this situation,” Belliboni explained.

The Government prepares the anti-picketing protocol.

Mobilizations and anti-picket protocol

The social organizations confirmed this Tuesday that they will mobilize despite the implementation of the anti-picket protocol established by the Minister of Security and the warnings of the head of the Human Capital portfolio, Sandra Pettovellowho announced that he will take away social plans from people who attend the marches and block the streets.

For his part, the railway leader and leader of the Left and Workers Front – Unity (FIT-U), Ruben “Pollo” Sobrerostated in a press conference that tomorrow’s march is a “crucial” march for society.

“Tomorrow is a crucial march for all those who are watching us, because what is defined in Argentina is, If when you want to go out to discuss a salary increase or a joint agreement, you will have to ask for permission or you have the right to complain“, considered Sobrero.

Social movements will demand in Plaza de Mayo. PHOTO: NA

Along the same lines, the union leader assured that the “threats“that the Government is carrying out have as objective “to make an adjustment pass and that people do not protest“.

For its part, during the run-up to 20D, the Socialist Workers Movement (MST) called for the unconstitutionality of the anti-picket protocol designed by the Security portfolio.

Cristina questioned the “anti-picket” protocol when she resurfaced a video of Néstor Kirchner with Mirtha Legrand

The judicial presentation fell before Judge María Servini, who, due to incompetence, turned the precautionary measure to the Federal Administrative Litigation jurisdiction.

The MST questioned that the protocol violates certain rights enshrined in the National Constitution and demanded a precautionary measure to suspend its application.

According to them, the measures announced by Security violate freedom of expression, association and assembly, as well as the right to protest and petition the authorities.

