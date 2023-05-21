Climate researcher advises on a new heating law – traffic light parties discuss

An agreement on the heating law still seems a long way off: there are still many unanswered questions between the coalition partners. A climate researcher is now calling for a new law.

The climate researcher Ottmar Edenhofer advocates that the federal government give up its controversial heating law and restart the project. “The traffic light got tangled up in climate protection,” said the director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. “My recommendation to the traffic light would be to take a deep breath, take a step back and start again for the heating transition.”

Edenhofer spoke out in favor of controlling the price for the emission of climate-damaging carbon dioxide (CO2). “Letting the national emissions trading with emission caps work immediately is smarter than the prohibition and bid policy.”

An upper limit for emissions can be set in the Fuel Emissions Trading Act (BEHG), which gradually but significantly increases the cost of heating with gas. This could cap the price increase. “With the BEHG, the government really has all the legal options in its hands,” says Edenhofer. Then people would switch to less CO2-intensive heating systems of their own accord.

German city association against postponement of the law

The climate researcher said he often hears that higher CO2 prices cannot be enforced politically. “But even detailed regulations like the Heating Exchange Act annoy people and are difficult to enforce. Clear communication from the government that explains to people why heating with gas has to become more expensive, what price increases can be expected and who can expect which reimbursements before the price increases protected would be accepted by the population.” See also $200 billion!Five energy giants hit record profits

The German Association of Cities, according to the words of General Manager Helmut Dedy, does not believe in putting the law on the back burner. “If we want to achieve climate neutrality in heat supply by 2045, we need decisions now.” But the law needs to be changed. “This is possible in the ongoing legislative process,” Dedy told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Patrick Graichen (left) and Robert Habeck: After the dismissal of the state secretary, the FDP sees a personnel problem. (Quelle: Nico Lepartz/photothek.net/imago images)

The SPD also thinks changes to the content are appropriate, but wants to bring them into the deliberations on the law in the Bundestag and start next week. Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the SPD, on the other hand, said that he did not expect fundamental changes to the heating law. The Greens are pushing for the law to be passed by early July – and then come into force in early 2024.

Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Greens) complained about a lack of support from Scholz. “It’s hard for me to recognize a climate chancellor,” she told the Funke newspapers at the weekend.

According to the draft law passed by the Federal Cabinet, from 2024 every newly installed heating system should be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. This should apply to all owners up to 80 years of age. Existing oil and gas heaters can continue to be operated, broken heaters can be repaired. This is how the farewell to climate-damaging gas and oil heating systems is to be heralded.

Details on how to cushion social hardship are still open

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the switch should be “supported by targeted funding”, which also cushions social hardship. However, it is still unclear what this could look like in concrete terms. The first parliamentary director of the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Katja Mast, told the editorial network Germany that it was crucial that the funding for the conversion was designed in a socially balanced manner.