Climbing Mt.Fuji can change your luck…maybe?[Rio Takahashi Blog]

by admin
Hello.

I’m Takahashi and I’m addicted to katsudon!

Please let me know if there is a delicious restaurant.

At the end of the year, I went back to Niigata for a while.

Compared to Tokyo, it was too cold and I wanted to go home early, but it was a great start to 2023 with my friends.

As I mentioned in my Instagram New Year’s video project, my goal this year is to climb a mountain. I was born Japanese, so I want to challenge Mt. Fuji (laughs)!

Absolutely beautiful scenery! After climbing, I don’t feel like my luck will change (laughs).

Do you have anything you want to do or want to try? I want to try various things this year, so please let me know! ! !

I went to see the sunrise with all my fellow actors.

Well, everyone, thank you for your continued support this year!

