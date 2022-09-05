Home Entertainment Clinic without electricity? First “motorized” vasectomy in Texas
Clinic without electricity? First “motorized” vasectomy in Texas

Surgery saved by a car’s electric battery. It happened a few days ago in Austin, Texas, where the operation was planned. But suddenly there was a blackout. Panic, worry: then the surgeon literally turned on the light bulb, remembering that his pick-up, a Rivian, could function as a generator.

So he decided to inform the patient, that he was waiting for a… vasectomy. “I discussed the risks, and he agreed.” The urologist, Christopher Yang, had immediately thought of postponing the surgery. Instead he entered history. “I performed what is probably the first @Rivian motorized vasectomy in the world. The power in the clinic had gone out, the patient did not want to reschedule because he no longer had free time. The electrocautery was normal, the procedure went great. We were lucky that my parking lot was close enough to the room where we performed the operation to connect an extension cable ”.

The Rivian R1T has up to four auxiliary sockets to connect machinery or other devices: one in the cockpit, another in the center tunnel and a total of two in the body. These plugs provide up to 1.5 kW of power at 110 VAC.

