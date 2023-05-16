closer to being regulated

Volunteer firefighters from Neuquén have been demanding the regulation of the Law 3359, which establishes the annual contributions that the different associations of Volunteer Firefighters of the province must receive. Finally I know set up a work tablewhich according to reports from the Neuquén Security Secretariat Its objective is to adjust the last details of said regulation.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

«We started working in March, at that time there were some observations that had to be seen by the accounting area that depends on Revenue. Now we are working with members of the Federation and with members of the legal side”, explained Martín Giusti, undersecretary of Civil Defense and Citizen Protection of the province, in dialogue with the “Ya es tiempo” program of RADIO BLACK RIVER.

With the aim of continuing to address the various issues associated with Provincial Law 3359, today Tuesday May 16 Starting at 8:30 a.m., a new meeting will take place between the Neuquén Civil Defense and Citizen Protection representative and the president of the Neuquén Federation of Volunteer Firefighters, Milton Canale.

According to the official, articles 21 and 32 were the focus of debate that prevented the prompt implementation of the new law, since “there was a request from the Federation to increase the funds that will be received by the different associations of Volunteer Firefighters«.

“We have no interference in the economic part, that is why the time was extended. But Once this review is completed, it will be sent to the legal part of the Neuquén government, so that it can later go through the prosecutor’s office and the final regulation of the law is promulgated.Giusti added.

Listen to Martín Giusti, Undersecretary of Civil Defense and Citizen Protection, in “Ya es tiempo” by RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

Tune in RIO NEGRO RADIO. Listen to us on FM 90.9 from Neuquén, on FM 105.7 from Roca, on rionegro.com.ar/radio or through our App (here for Android, here for iOS).



