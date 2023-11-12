Closet Witch – Chiaroscuro – HeavyPop.at

von Oliver

Five years after their self-titled debut Closet Witch almost into the spheres of Cloud Rat and Co. into the premier grindcore league. What better than Chiaroscuro hasn’t happened to the genre (again) at least this year.

It is possible that there will be a longer discussion in the scene circles that extend to emoviolence as to whether Closet Witch the 18 minutes that don’t waste a second Chiaroscuro have really done a favor by turning the production of the Alex Crist guitars into a washed-out mud of featureless, even indifferent riffs, which is more uniform than it actually is, by ironing out its subtleties in a kind of screamogaze and at times like that a lo-fi noise transcends… while this sound decision on the other hand also creates a powerful DIY stream of unpolished, naturally powerful strings (in combination with the dense playing of bassist Cory Peak) behind the vocal rascal Mollie Piatetsky, who escalates with uncommon malice as well as the brilliantly rumbling, brilliantly organically swirling speed drums created by Royce Kurth.

Despite all the ambivalence of the polarizing production, that of Chiaroscuro Captured, generated and seamlessly leaping energy is sometimes unpackably furious and direct, the archaic, animalistic wildness of the guitars in their shapeless mass plays into the arms of the raw unpolishedness full of dirty aggression (bestial, this untamable wildness!) and the question of whether A chiseled contrast in the production would have made the whole thing even better, actually secondary: Even if listening to the competition makes you wistful at first glance – in the middle of the turmoil you quickly come to terms with the aesthetic circumstances.

What one should probably agree on is that Chiaroscuro an absolutely pure, the essence of the genre (with the attitude of the past Pig Destroyer or Insect Warfare) is a grindcore album distilled in rabid intensity – probably the best since in a great year Threshhold gar.

In the overarching framework of the apocalyptic noise of Introthe mechanically clacking, ethereally textured post-industrial of breathing Untitled Track as a middle bar, as well as the end of To the Cauldronwhich, after epic sweeping tendencies and melodic arcs in the uplifting and yet only conceivable forms in the dark shadow of a destructive, pragmatic hatred, as everything burning earth closes the circle ambiently Closet Witch In any case, a hussar ride that snarls its teeth in glowing rage, and whose catharsis includes Frankie Furillo, Stu Cline, Dan Lee and Full of HellLong-term collaborator Dylan Walker even has a semi-illustrious group of guests come by for additional kerosene impulses.

Then the hysterical, barking aggression spills over from the shooting Constantly Problematic away, the fronts shout at each other from different rows (And Releasing) or does the particularly brutal and demonic sound extend the punk vibe into sludgy doom. Damn Infinite Imbalance twitches with math clues or knocks You, Me & My Venus in Decay everything in the bin, whereupon a brain-crazed howling banshee could ride on a never-breaking ridge of nihilism closer to the hit than such a berserker should actually be able to.

Not just in Arlington Cemetery The rhythm section alone gives the songwriting absolute identity through the performance, and in the high-speed escalation Well Fed Machine The guitar then sharpens the focus for the listener, as if it were about spraying water into the mouth of someone dying of thirst using a high-pressure cleaner, before the punk rock Funeral Flowers is a schizoid changeling of powerviolence muscle flexing and psychosis.

Despite such small shifted amplitudes Chiaroscuro certainly not a multi-faceted work per se. But lay Closet Witch the finger with such unyielding precision, with an impulsiveness that practically never reduces the pressure on the caustic wound of the grind, that the ignited explosiveness, without a second loss of friction, provokes such a harshly rousing, inevitably fixating momentum that is simply unparalleled (and therefore with the ecstasy of the moment as well as the superb artwork also demands a scoring rounding up between the points without taking any prisoners on the front of insider tip fireworks and the top league).

