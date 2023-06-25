Closing of live lists: tension and absolute secrecy in the ruling party by the armed forces of Buenos Aires

This Saturday ends the term for the formal presentation of lists and, while the opposition lists advance in their agreements, in the ruling party There is tension and absolute secrecy due to the assembly of the lists in the Province of Buenos Aires.

21:02 Biondini, the pre-candidate for president of the Frente Patriota Federal

The Federal Patriot Front registered this Saturday César Biondini as a pre-candidate for president and Mariel Avendaño for the vice presidency facing the PASO. The FPF also nominated Ángel Javier Romero, lawyer for the Celeste movement and representative of Fundación Más Vida, as the first pre-candidate for national deputy for the City, accompanied by Alicia María Quinodoz, director of Casa Patria.

21:00 The negotiation to resolve the formula of the ruling party in the province of Buenos Aires is not advancing: Magario or Insaurralde?

There are just over three hours left for the closing of the lists and the negotiations are still stuck to define who will accompany the formula of Axel Kicillof for the Buenos Aires governorship. The options are the current lieutenant governor of him, Veronica Magarioand his chief of staff, Martin Insaurralderepresentatives of two strategic municipalities in the suburbs: La Matanza or Lomas de Zamora.

20:20 Juan Grabois made it official that he will compete in the PASO de Unión por la Patria

“In January of this year, I announced my candidacy for president with a clear political statement: if there was no candidate from the decimated generation who firmly represents the defense of national sovereignty and a transforming program, we were willing to do it. Yesterday the Massa-Rossi formula was announced and, as we are consistent with our convictions, today together with Paula Abal Medina we assume the challenge of competing in the PASO presidential elections in Justa y Soberana within Union for the Fatherland. We represent that generation and that program,” he announced. Juan Grabois through their social networks.

19:50 Martiniano Molina also signed the candidacy for mayor of Quilmes

19.40 Tension in Unión por la Patria for the armed forces of the province of Buenos Aires

Máximo Kirchner heads the negotiations in the province of Buenos Airesthe most important electoral district in Argentina and in which Kirchnerism is optimistic about maintaining power.

Kirchnerism’s bet is that the son of Cristina Kirchner heads the list of national deputies and Eduardo de Pedro that of the Senate. The friction would be because of the places they will occupy Victoria Tolosa Paz and Santiago Cafiero.

19: 30 Soledad Martínez formalized her candidacy for mayor in Vicente López

In Vicente López has a unit list for Together for Change and Soledad Martínez will be the pre-candidate. The current mayor took the place left vacant by Jorge Macri.

Martínez signed his candidacy this Saturday, after agreeing on a list of unity with the PRO, the UCR, the Civic Coalition, UNIR, Avanza Libertad and United Republicans.

19:28 José Luis Espert heads the list of Buenos Aires senators of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta

The presidential candidate, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, dedicated a message from his Twitter account to the liberal José Luis Espert, who will lead the list of national senators from Buenos Aires.

“Thank you José Luis Espert for having agreed to head the list of national senators for the Province of Buenos Aires to focus on transforming the lives of all Buenos Aires residents together with Diego Santilli and a great team. It is a source of pride for me to continue working together. Your ideas of freedom are very valuable to change our lives in the province and throughout the country,” said the head of the Porteño Government.

18:30 Javier Milei’s candidates in the main districts

La Libertad Avanza, the space commanded by Javier Mileyconfirmed that the banker Juan Ignacio Napolipresident of Banco de Valores SA and a graduate in business administration from the Universidad Católica Argentina, will lead the ticket of national senators for the province of Buenos Aires. Besides, Alberto “Bertie” Benegas Lynch, will be added to the category of national deputies for the province of Buenos Aires.

The list of national deputies:

The journalist Marcela Pagano Guillermo Montenegro, lawyer, head of the legal firm Montenegro & Asociados. Secretary General of the Democratic Party of the province of Buenos Aires. María Lorena Macyszyn: Graduate in Administration who served as a legislative advisor. Pablo Ansaloni, leader of the FE Party. He was a national deputy between 2017 and 2021. Juliana Santillán, graduate in Austrian Economics (ESEADE University). Eduardo Falcone of the Integration and Development Movement (MID). Lilia Lemoine: Systems specialist, plastic artist and influencer. Santiago Santurio, resident of Ciudadanos.

Diana Mondino will be the one who heads the list of national deputies in the City of Buenos Aires and is followed by the hotel businessman Oscar Zagowho has been a Buenos Aires legislator since 2021. In third place will be Sandra Pettovelloconsultant in employment and vocational guidance.

14:49 Larreta presented his CABA candidates: Maximiliano Ferraro heads the list of deputies

“The team that is going to defend the porteños”. This is how the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, announced to the main members of his list for deputies in the City. Maximiliano Ferraro, from the Civic Coalition, will lead the list. He will be seconded by Mariela Coletta, president of the Buenos Aires UCR. The Minister of Education. Soledad Acuña, will be the candidate for Parlasur.

