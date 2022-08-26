Edison Chen, founder and creative director of CLOT, said: “I want to create shoes other than functional sneakers, especially the joint project with JORDAN BRAND. Now everyone buys sneakers and displays them at home. I hope to create shoes that everyone will wear. Style. You can wear it and do whatever you want.”

AIR JORDAN 13 has always been one of Edison Chen’s favorite shoes. This joint name pays tribute to AJ13. The AJ13 “FLINT” and DELTA 2 are deconstructed and then pieced together to create a new brand full of technology that condenses the past, present and future. CLOT X AIR JORDAN DELTA 2 shoes.

CLOT x AIR JORDAN DELTA 2

“I think it’s very important to know how to look back on the past and re-interpret it in a brand new way instead of copying it.” Edison Chen shared: “For me, respect for elders was one-way, but In the digital age, we must respect each other because there are some things we understand better than them. To understand the current state of the world clearly, we need to recognize the past and the present.”

The new CLOT X AIR JORDAN DELTA 2 has infiltrated many iconic elements of AJ13 “FLINT” in its design, including the color combination of white, navy blue and fire lime, and the shoes with rich texture and embroidered with the word “CLOT”. Reflective navy fabric. The toe cap, eyelet, and tongue are all made of white leather, while the CLOT and trapeze patterns on the tongue, as well as the heel drawer, are presented in university blue, creating a sharp contrast. The flint gray rubber fenders on the outside of the shoe are embellished with the word “23”. The design extends to the REACT foam midsole, and the high-wear areas are reinforced with white rubber. In addition to adding a futuristic look to the appearance, its special performance is elastic and soft. , which allows the wearer to take every step lightly and smoothly.

The most eye-catching design of this joint shoe is on the pendant that looks like a Chinese jade pendant. The jade-like green circular shell is decorated with AJ13’s iconic cat-eye design, which is attached to the shoe with a red thread, adding a Chinese flavor to the latest collaboration between CLOT and JORDAN BRAND.

Accompanying the debut of CLOT X AIR JORDAN DELTA 2 is the CLOT X AIR JORDAN capsule clothing series, which includes three items of jacket, trousers and cold hat. The overall design echoes the shoes. CLOT X AIR JORDAN DELTA 2 and capsule apparel collection will be available at selected JUICE stores, JUICESTORE.COM official website and JUICE ONLINE applet on September 2, 2022. For more information about this joint product, please follow the various social media platforms of CLOT and JUICE.

CLOT x AIR JORDAN ﻿WOVEN JACKET

CLOT x AIR JORDAN ﻿WOVEN PANTS

CLOT x AIR JORDAN ﻿BEANIE UTILITY

price

CLOT x AIR JORDAN DELTA 2 – RMB 1,199

CLOT x AIR JORDAN WOVEN JACKET – RMB 2,499

CLOT x AIR JORDAN WOVEN PANTS – RMB 1,799

CLOT x AIR JORDAN BEANIE UTILITY – RMB 299 (limited to mainland China and the US)