CLOT and JORDAN BRAND have teamed up to launch the first pair of casual sneakers, CLOT X AIR JORDAN DELTA 2, as well as a capsule apparel collection that includes coats, trousers and a cold hat. Edison Chen, founder and creative director of CLOT, said: “I want to create shoes other than functional sneakers, especially the joint project with JORDAN BRAND. Now everyone buys sneakers and displays them at home. I hope to create shoes that everyone will wear. Style. You can wear it and do whatever you want.”

The two sides deliberately deconstructed and pieced together AJ13 “FLINT” and DELTA 2. The new CLOT X AIR JORDAN DELTA 2 is designed with many iconic elements of AJ13 “FLINT”, including the color combination of white, navy blue and fire lime. , as well as a reflective navy blue fabric with rich texture and embroidered “CLOT” on the shoe body. The toe cap, eyelet, and tongue are all made of white leather. The CLOT and trapeze patterns on the tongue and the heel drawer are presented in university blue. The flint-grey rubber fenders on the outside of the shoe are embellished with the word “23”. The design extends to the REACT foam midsole, and the high-wear areas are reinforced with white rubber. In addition to adding a futuristic look to the appearance, it is more flexible and soft. . The pendant that looks like a Chinese jade pendant is the highlight of this joint shoe design. The circular shell has AJ13’s iconic cat’s eye design inside, and is hung on the shoe with a red thread, adding an iconic Chinese charm.

CLOT X AIR JORDAN DELTA 2 and capsule clothing series will be on sale at designated JUICE channels on September 2, among which CLOT x AIR JORDAN DELTA 2 is priced at RMB 1,199, CLOT x AIR JORDAN WOVEN JACKET is RMB 2,499, CLOT x AIR JORDAN WOVEN PANTS is RMB 1,799, CLOT x AIR JORDAN BEANIE UTILITY is RMB 299, interested readers may wish to pay attention.