CLOT and MEDICOM TOY have teamed up again this summer to create a new member, PINK PINEAPPLE [email protected], after the two “SUMMER FRUITS” [email protected] series, YELLOW WATERMELON and SNOW STRAWBERRY, were launched last year. The follow-up to 2010’s “EXOTIC FRUITS” series member PINEAPPLE [email protected], the new PINK PINEAPPLE [email protected] is inspired by a thick, juicy pink pineapple, with palm-leaf green hair and a sun-kissed pink face. , with a yellow body with a pineapple geometric texture, are reminiscent of summer leisure time.

From August 12th, PINK PINEAPPLE [email protected] will be launched in JUICE Causeway Bay, JUICE Guangzhou, JUICE Chengdu IFS, JUICE Shanghai and JUICE Taipei JUICE ALOHA pop-up stores, with 100% & 400% combination and 1000% size. , except JUICE Los Angeles, new products are sold by lottery, interested readers may wish to pay attention to the official social media accounts of CLOT and JUICE.