CLOT Unveils “Ancestral Ties”: A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Modernity in Their 2023 Autumn Winter Collection

CLOT Launches New Collection “Ancestral Ties” for Autumn Winter 2023

CLOT, a renowned fashion brand, recently announced the launch of their latest collection for the autumn winter season in 2023, titled “Ancestral Ties”. This collection aims to ingeniously blend traditional wisdom and modern perspectives, creating a striking contrast by merging the old with the new.

One of the standout pieces from this season’s collection is a hooded sweater adorned with a collage of the brand name and words combined with both English letters and Chinese calligraphy. The pattern on the sweater draws inspiration from the intricate window designs found in traditional Chinese ancestral temples. Another attention-grabbing article of clothing is a jacket made from contrasting fabrics, which delivers a powerful visual impact.

The signature pieces of the collection, such as the baseball jacket and trousers, feature delicate floral patterns. Additionally, a long-sleeved Tang suit shirt combines traditional tailoring, woven patterns, and baseball necklines, showcasing a unique blend of Eastern and Western influences. Complementing the clothing items, the collection also includes the brand’s iconic t-shirts and hats embellished with distorted three-dimensional letters, symbolizing diverse perspectives.

Through their innovative design, the “Ancestral Ties” collection aims to highlight the differences in concepts between generations and encourage individuals to contemplate how to strike a delicate balance between honoring tradition and pursuing change.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of the CLOT brand can look forward to purchasing items from the “Ancestral Ties” collection, as it is set to be launched in JUICE stores worldwide on September 1, 2023. Readers who are interested in this unique fusion of cultural influences and contemporary fashion can visit their nearest JUICE store to experience the collection first-hand.