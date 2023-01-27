The new cooperation between CLOT and Levi’s® has received enthusiastic attention at the moment of the announcement, and then the official will soon officially disclose the joint items and release information of the series. This series includes three items, among which CLOT x Levi’s UNIONRAIL 501®, known as “Longevity”, is one of the most fascinating classics. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the brand, CLOT and Levi’s launched a new joint work, In addition to reversible down jackets and quilted cotton western shirts, In particular, we bring back the 501® jeans that everyone has been waiting for.

The upcoming new CLOT x Levi’s 501® reproduces several iconic elements, These include damaged details patched in checked or cashew-patterned fabrics, There is also a red, black, and green cashew flower pattern cloth strip on the back of the left trouser leg, which restores the classic style details as much as possible, and pays tribute to the original version in 2006. Then the down jacket is a light blue denim jacket on one side, and a navy blue nylon jacket on the other. The two-in-one style provides the wearer with different outfit atmospheres. The joint Western-style denim shirt combines the elements of CLOT’s main button shirt, with pearl buttons on the chest, Over-the-shoulder stitching and elements such as cotton-padded quilting and check lining add a sense of fashion. In addition, all items in the series are accompanied by new joint labels, double-sided buttons and special tags to commemorate meaningful joint works.

The latest CLOT x Levi’s joint series will be sold in major JUICE and Levi’s stores on February 3rd. The double-faced down jacket is priced at HK$3,099/NT$12,900, the western shirt is HK$1,899/NT$7,900, and the 501® jeans are HK$2,199/NTD8 ,900, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.