CLOT x Nike Cork Dunk Latest Joint Shoes Officially Debut

Following the announcement a few days ago, CLOT officially released the latest joint shoes of Nike Cork Dunk to celebrate the founder and creative director Chen Guanxi’s 20th year of creative process.

Cork Dunk is inspired by the cork board that Chen Guanxi used to create ideas in the early days, so the upper is made of cork material, and comes with 6 types of Swoosh made of Velcro felt and 3 types of shoelaces, which can be changed at any time to show personal style. Encouraging everyone to show their creativity boldly and pursue their dreams bravely is the original intention of designing Cork Dunk. This concept was germinated as early as the 10th anniversary of CLOT. Ten years later, it was finally released as the 20th anniversary of CLOT Cork Dunk.

CLOT x Nike Cork Dunk is based on the silhouette of Dunk Low and presented in cork color. In addition to the milky white midsole and dark brown outsole and lining, the nylon tongue is also used in linen tones to set off The red and white brand label is particularly eye-catching. After turning up the heel position, you will find that “2003” and “2023” written in Arabic numerals and Chinese characters are hidden on the left and right feet respectively, commemorating the glorious history of the brand for 20 years. In addition to the red silk version of the Swoosh Velcro felt, the shoes are also available in five different styles: snake print, metallic rose gold, reflective surface, wine red velvet, and pine green. Each Swoosh can be connected to the upper through the Velcro felt on the back, allowing you to match it according to your mood every day.

Chen Guanxi: “This pair of shoes is like a blank canvas, allowing you to imagine as much as you want, and add your exclusive details on Nike shoes to realize your dreams.”

CLOT x Nike Cork Dunk will be available on June 23, 2023 at designated JUICE sales channels around the world. Interested parties need to complete the lottery registration before they have the opportunity to obtain the right to purchase. Please pay attention to the JUICE official community account.