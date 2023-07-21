CLOT x NIKE “WHAT THE? CLOT” DUNK: Celebrating 20 Years of Iconic Collaborations

CLOT and Nike Pay Tribute to Iconic Joint Shoes with “WHAT THE? CLOT” DUNK Collaboration

In celebration of their two-decade-long partnership, CLOT and Nike have unveiled their latest collaboration, the “WHAT THE? CLOT” DUNK sneakers. Drawing inspiration from various iconic shoes created by the two brands throughout the years, this highly anticipated release pays tribute to the significant influence they have had on sneaker culture.

The design of the “WHAT THE? CLOT” DUNK incorporates elements from several past collaborations between CLOT and Nike. The Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death” from 2006, inspired by traditional Chinese medicine acupoint therapy, and the Tennis Classic AC TZ Museum from 2012, known for its personalized transformation, are among the shoes that served as inspiration. Additionally, the design also features two pairs of Air Jordan sneakers inspired by the Terracotta Warriors in 2018 and 2021. Notably, the Air Force 1 series, adorned with CLOT’s iconic Silk Royale silk pattern and featuring an innovative detachable upper design, is an essential component of the collaboration.

To further commemorate their joint creations, CLOT has partnered with collectible collection card brand Kakawow to create a set of exclusive limited collection cards. The set includes 23 designs, including 17 basic cards, each representing an iconic shoe featured in the “WHAT THE? CLOT” DUNK design. The set also includes four parallel cards displaying the new shoe model and two numbered signature cards. These signature cards come in printed signature versions and autographed versions by Edison Chen, the founder and creative director of CLOT. Each pair of CLOT x NIKE “WHAT THE? CLOT” DUNK sold through official channels will include a randomly inserted card from the set sealed in an individual package. All cards in the collection have been certified by the PSA International Certification Company, allowing collectors to authenticate and score their cards.

The highly anticipated CLOT x NIKE “WHAT THE? CLOT” DUNK will be officially released on July 29, 2023. Customers who have signed up for the lottery will be able to purchase the sneakers at designated JUICE sales channels worldwide. For more information on the lottery details, interested individuals are encouraged to follow CLOT and JUICE on various social media platforms.

The retail price for the CLOT x NIKE “WHAT THE? CLOT” DUNK is set at RMB 1,099.

As fans eagerly await the release of this collaboration, they are given the opportunity to revisit the groundbreaking designs and creative boundaries pushed by CLOT and Nike over the years. The “WHAT THE? CLOT” DUNK serves as a testament to their enduring partnership and shared impact on sneaker culture.

