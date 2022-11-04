Source title: “Cloud Machine Records: Tianguan Trick Map” is set for 1106 high-burning fighting methods with hundreds of tricks and magic tricks. The game is about to start

Recently, Yang Qiqi is the producer, Li Xiaofei is the producer, Zhou Daqi is the director, Chen Ziyou, Zhu Moyan, Liu Yiyang, Shao Shuai, Liu Jin starring, and Hou Yaohua specially starred in the fantasy adventure film “Cloud Machine Recording Tianguan Trick”. “Picture” officially announced that it will be broadcast exclusively on iQIYI on November 6. The film tells the story of a clown who used magic to steal the secret treasures of oriental tricks at the annual Jinmen Remembrance Conference. The descendants of three major juggling families in Tianjin: the Tangmen who are good at covering their eyes, the Li family, the organ that makes tricks, The Shuijing Qi family, who are good at cracking all kinds of illusions, jointly launched a series of chases for the clown, cracked the various organs and finally regained the magic weapon, and found the story of the secret book “Cloud Machine Recording”. Illusion Showdown High Burning Fighting France The Republic of China version of “Now You See Me” is stunning “Cloud Machine Records Tianguan Tricks” focuses on the mysterious ancient Chinese folk tricks, and revolves around the high-flame illusion showdown between the dark clown and the oriental juggler. This film combines oriental tricks and modern magic, and retains both The presentation of fantasy colors also satisfies the curiosity-hunting psychology of the majority of moviegoing groups. It is worth mentioning that this “Cloud Machine Recording” also cleverly used intangible cultural heritage elements, and invited Mr. Guo Yuwen, the inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage “Tianjin Trick”, as an art consultant, to carry out a more in-depth experience in juggling skills for the film. Bless. In recent years, intangible cultural heritage technology has become a new creative trend in film and television works, but there are very few intangible cultural heritage elements about “trick”. Do not forget the original intention as the core of the story, lead the audience to understand the intangible cultural heritage tricks and feel the intangible cultural heritage tricks. This is also the first time that an online movie has tried to tell the art of Chinese juggling. With the fantastic visual effects, it will definitely be able to directly hit the audience’s point of view and bring a different viewing experience. See also Jiao Xiongping Mingdao Wang Yichun attended the Sino-Italian Female Filmmakers Forum in Cannes-Qianlong.com.cn New and old actors join forces to create a magical collision The young actor Chen Ziyou played the male protagonist “Tang Hu” in the film “Cloud Machine Recording Tianguan Trick”. “The Centimeter of Love”, “Idea Shines in China“, and “A New Home Covenant” all have dazzling performances. His handsome and handsome appearance and mature acting skills are very popular. I believe that the role of “Tang Hu” will definitely give audiences this time. Bringing freshness to fans; actor Shao Shuai plays the super villain “Joker”/Mr. Bai, a hardcore magician and an anti-social character who will do anything to achieve his goals. He has played a rebellious and soft middle 2 The young man also played the role of a rich boy who was infatuated with love. This time he subverted the public’s impression and played an extreme villain, which also whetted the audience’s appetite. There are also new-generation actors such as Zhu Moyan and Liu Yiyang joining the film. I believe that such a fresh combination of appearance and acting skills will definitely produce a different chemical reaction. In addition, “Cloud Machine Recording” also invited Mr. Hou Yaohua, a famous crosstalk performance artist, and “Golden Supporting Actor” Liu Jin, who participated in “Charlotte Trouble”, “Don’t Let Me See” and other works. There are many powerful actors. Escort, “Cloud Machine Recording Tianguan Trick Map” is worth looking forward to! It is reported that the online movie “Cloud Machine Recording Tianguan Trick” was produced by Tianma Hongtu Pictures (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Tianma Xinkong Film and Television Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Golden Horse Feitian Film and Television Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Jointly produced by Beijing) Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. and Beijing Tianlun Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. On November 6th, we will explore the mystery of illusion together! See also Monstrous desire to be normal

Recently, Yang Qiqi is the producer, Li Xiaofei is the producer, Zhou Daqi is the director, Chen Ziyou, Zhu Moyan, Liu Yiyang, Shao Shuai, Liu Jin starring, and Hou Yaohua specially starred in the fantasy adventure film “Cloud Machine Recording Tianguan Trick”. “Picture” officially announced that it will be broadcast exclusively on iQIYI on November 6. The film tells the story of a clown who used magic to steal the secret treasures of oriental tricks at the annual Jinmen Remembrance Conference. The descendants of three major juggling families in Tianjin: the Tangmen who are good at covering their eyes, the Li family, the organ that makes tricks, The Shuijing Qi family, who are good at cracking all kinds of illusions, jointly launched a series of chases for the clown, cracked the various organs and finally regained the magic weapon, and found the story of the secret book “Cloud Machine Recording”.

Illusion Showdown High Burning Fighting France The Republic of China version of “Now You See Me” is stunning

“Cloud Machine Records Tianguan Tricks” focuses on the mysterious ancient Chinese folk tricks, and revolves around the high-flame illusion showdown between the dark clown and the oriental juggler. This film combines oriental tricks and modern magic, and retains both The presentation of fantasy colors also satisfies the curiosity-hunting psychology of the majority of moviegoing groups. It is worth mentioning that this “Cloud Machine Recording” also cleverly used intangible cultural heritage elements, and invited Mr. Guo Yuwen, the inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage “Tianjin Trick”, as an art consultant, to carry out a more in-depth experience in juggling skills for the film. Bless. In recent years, intangible cultural heritage technology has become a new creative trend in film and television works, but there are very few intangible cultural heritage elements about “trick”. Do not forget the original intention as the core of the story, lead the audience to understand the intangible cultural heritage tricks and feel the intangible cultural heritage tricks. This is also the first time that an online movie has tried to tell the art of Chinese juggling. With the fantastic visual effects, it will definitely be able to directly hit the audience’s point of view and bring a different viewing experience.

New and old actors join forces to create a magical collision

The young actor Chen Ziyou played the male protagonist “Tang Hu” in the film “Cloud Machine Recording Tianguan Trick”. “The Centimeter of Love”, “Idea Shines in China“, and “A New Home Covenant” all have dazzling performances. His handsome and handsome appearance and mature acting skills are very popular. I believe that the role of “Tang Hu” will definitely give audiences this time. Bringing freshness to fans; actor Shao Shuai plays the super villain “Joker”/Mr. Bai, a hardcore magician and an anti-social character who will do anything to achieve his goals. He has played a rebellious and soft middle 2 The young man also played the role of a rich boy who was infatuated with love. This time he subverted the public’s impression and played an extreme villain, which also whetted the audience’s appetite. There are also new-generation actors such as Zhu Moyan and Liu Yiyang joining the film. I believe that such a fresh combination of appearance and acting skills will definitely produce a different chemical reaction. In addition, “Cloud Machine Recording” also invited Mr. Hou Yaohua, a famous crosstalk performance artist, and “Golden Supporting Actor” Liu Jin, who participated in “Charlotte Trouble”, “Don’t Let Me See” and other works. There are many powerful actors. Escort, “Cloud Machine Recording Tianguan Trick Map” is worth looking forward to!

It is reported that the online movie “Cloud Machine Recording Tianguan Trick” was produced by Tianma Hongtu Pictures (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Tianma Xinkong Film and Television Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Golden Horse Feitian Film and Television Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Jointly produced by Beijing) Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. and Beijing Tianlun Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. On November 6th, we will explore the mystery of illusion together!