[Clouds on Lingnan]Ballet dramas set to enchant the Guangzhou audience! Chinese and Western ballets “Iron Man” and “Spartacus” will be staged in Guangzhou soon

The Liaoning Ballet of China is all set to mesmerize the ballet buffs in Guangzhou. The troupe will stage the Chinese ballet drama Iron Man, which is based on the story of Wang Jinxi, an oil worker from the Daqing Oil Field, on June 2 and 3 and the Western ballet drama Spartak on June 6 and 7. Both dramas are epic tales of heroism that beautifully showcase the art of ballet. Iron Man is a mesmerizing combination of ballet, Chinese classic dance, and modern dance. The innovative and captivating storytelling of the Chinese drama is expected to hold the audience spellbound. The Western drama Spartak, a masterpiece by Grigorovich that beats the stereotype of the male-led ballet performance, also takes the audience on an unforgettable journey of passion and courage. Get ready to be thrilled by the beauty and grace of ballet! #artandculture

From June 2nd to 3rd and from June 6th to 7th, Liaoning Ballet will present the ballets “Iron Man” and “Spartacus” to Guangzhou audiences, using two heroic epics, one Chinese and one western, to interpret the beauty of ballet. The original ballet “Iron Man” is based on “Iron Man” Wang Jinxi, innovatively realizes the organic fusion of ballet, Chinese dance and modern dance, and will bring a new aesthetic experience to the audience; the ballet “Spartacus” is an international The classic representative work of Grigorovich, a master of ballet art, has developed male dance to an unprecedented height, and is a rare “big male ballet” on the world ballet stage.

【author】

Text/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Ai Xiuyu