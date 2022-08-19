According to foreign media reports, on August 16, the American heavy metal band Mötley Crüe had an accident at their concert in Indianapolis. A fan fell from the second floor of the stands of Lucas Oil Stadium, and then a Lying motionless on the ground, the scene suddenly became chaotic.

Crewe The Clown took to the stage at 9:30 pm and the accident happened around ten o’clock when the band was singing their classic song “Looks That Kill”. Witnesses said a pool of blood was clearly visible around the man who fell.

Indianapolis police said they rescued the injured man, who was “conscious and breathing on his own,” at 10 p.m. Tuesday and took him to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment. The police are investigating whether the man was extremely drunk, leaned on the railing, and fell from the upper floor to the lower floor. The police have also ruled out that the incident has nothing to do with other spectators or staff.

According to reports, the protagonist of the concert, Mötley Crüe, did not seem to be too affected. As the stage was so far from where the alleged accident happened, they probably didn’t know what was going on and finished their show and left the stage around 11pm. Police have reached out to the band for comment, but have so far received no response.

An audience member said: “I saw a shadow, I didn’t know it was a person at first, I thought it was someone throwing a volleyball or something, but when I heard two muffled bangs, I immediately understood that it was a person, music. And that can’t stop people gasping in amazement.”

The concert, which brings together rock powerhouses such as Crewe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, was originally scheduled for 2020, but due to The new crown epidemic has been postponed many times, and there are tens of thousands of spectators at the concert.

It is reported that Motley Crue is a classic band of pop metal in the 1980s. The founders of the band are bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee, and later joined lead guitarist Mick Mars and vocalist Vince Neil.

