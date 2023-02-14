Original title: ‘Collection with Guanxi’ is on fire again! How about the market price of these CLOT joint shoes? The most expensive directly breaks through 10,000!

Author: FLIGHTCLUB Chinese Station

The CLOT kung fu shoes were officially launched last week. I wonder if you have started?

This year, it happens to be the 20th anniversary of CLOTfrom the silk series, the thorn series, the kiss of death to the terracotta warriors and horses series after the start of BAPE, almost every product shows the variety of Chinese culture, and has won the love of many sneaker players at home and abroad.

CLOT is also releasing a big move this year. Mr. Guanxi has already announced on Ins that there will be new cooperation with multiple brands this year. The confirmed ones include CLOT x Levi’s, CLOT x Nike Cortez and CLOT x The North Face. I believe There will be more blockbuster joint debuts soon, and many people are looking forward to it as much as the editor!

Taking this opportunity, I will take you to review the shoes that CLOT has attracted the most attention in these years.(The editor will sort by market price from low to high), be sure to see the end, some market prices are really outrageous, come and see which pairs you have bought?

CLOT x Nike Air Max 1 SP “Kiss of Death”Item No.: DD1870-100 Sale Price: ￥1099 Market Price: ￥6xx (42.5 yards)

In 2006, after Mr. Guanxi launched the “Kiss of Death”, it was sought after by many sneaker players, and it was named a generation of god shoes.

The latest re-enactment was in 2021, but what is surprising is that the price of the entire pair of shoes did not soar as expected. The market prices of the original version and the re-enactment version are the same as the sky and the ground.

Let the players who started too early lose all their money, this wave of waiting parties really won.

CLOT x Nike Dunk High “Flux”Item No.: DH4444-900 Sale Price: ￥1099 Market Price: ￥9xx (42.5 yards)

Every time Guanxi’s CLOT co-brands sneakers, it can bring us a bright surprise.

The joint name of CLOT and Nike Dunk injects dazzling grating elements into the shoe body, which not only continues the oriental philosophy with yin and yang as the core, but also releases the avant-garde eye-catching effect, which is full of freshness.

The current market price is lower than the original price. There is a certain reason because the color matching persuaded many sneaker players.

‘Panda’ CLOT x Converse Item No.: A00321C/A00322C Sale Price: ￥899/￥849 Market Price: ￥8xx/￥12xx (42.5 yards)

On the International Giant Panda Day on October 27 last year, CLOT released its first mascot panda Ning Ning (Ning Ning), and at the same time brought a new joint series with Converse.

Two of the shoe models are made of natural fur and artificial fur on the inside and outside of the shoe body. At present, most of the sizes are around the original price.

CLOT x sacai x Nike LDWaffleItem No.: DH1347-100/DH3114-001 Sale Price: ￥1299 Market Price: ￥9xx/￥15xx (42.5 yards)

The first model uses the ‘kiss of death’ design, the vamp uses the cicada wing vamp, and the current price is less than 1,000 yuan.

The second pair uses the 2013 ‘kiss of death’ color scheme. The logo on the side of the shoe restores the embossed texture. The gold size is around ¥15xx. Now it is perfect for the self-wearing party.

CLOT x Air Jordan 5 LowItem No.: DM4640-036 Sale Price: ￥1499 Market Price: ￥12xx (42.5 yards)

Mr. Guanxi has created many Chinese style series with Nike and Jordan Brand, from ‘silk’ to ‘terracotta warriors’ and then to this pair of CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low inspired by ‘jade’.

The overall shape reveals a strong oriental temperament everywhere, and the current market price has also risen.

CLOT x Air Jordan 35 “Jade Warrior”Item No.: DD9322-200 Sale Price: ￥1599 Market Price: ￥20xx (42.5 yards)

To talk about the unexpected CLOT joint name, the cooperation with Air Jordan 35 is definitely the top number. After all, there are really few brands that have joint names with actual combat shoes.

While still continuing the design language of the terracotta warriors and horses as a whole, it is also infused with Chinese jade elements, and the elegant texture creates first-class recognition!

At present, the market price of men’s size is about 2,000 yuan, which is really not cheap as a pair of combat shoes.

‘Blue Silk’ Nike Air Force 1 LowItem No.: CJ5290-400 Sale Price: ￥1799 Market Price: ￥26xx (42.5 yards)

Relying on the silk series, Mr. Guanxi truly brought Chinese design and Chinese culture to the international stage and won the recognition of global players.

The simple blue dress is not difficult to remind people of blue breath, blue thorn and other god-level items that were once all-powerful. The current market price is also the cheapest in the silk series.

Edison Chen x Air Jordan 1 MidItem No.: CU2804-100 Sale Price: ￥1299 Market Price: ￥27xx (42.5 yards)

For Mr. Guanxi, this pair of white silk Air Jordan 1 Mid is the first joint name with Jordan Brand as a personal identity, which is of milestone significance.

Of course, this design also brings its own iconic silk elements and the repertoire of “tearing music”. It is not surprising that more and more shoe fans are being planted.

The current market price is indeed not cheap, and it is still possible for players who like silk designs to start.

CLOT x Air Jordan 13 Low Item No.: AT3102-200 Sale Price: ￥1399 Market Price: ￥28xx (42.5 yards)

The first collaboration between CLOT and Jordan Brand is based on the Air Jordan 13 shoe model that Mr. Guanxi loves most.

With the theme of Xi’an Terracotta Warriors and Horses, it has attracted countless fans once it was exposed, and brought satisfactory answers to both applause and popularity. The not-low market price also confirms this phenomenon.

‘Black Silk’ Nike Air Force 1 LowItem No.: CZ3986-001 Sale Price: ￥1799 Market Price: ￥29xx (42.5 yards)

The only three-party joint name in the silk series, there is absolutely nothing to say on the list, and the launch was unprecedented.

At that time, big names from all walks of life stepped up one after another, plus the sentence of teacher Guanxi: Silk is gone. . . . . . It made countless players crazy, and the market price once reached the level of six or seven thousand.

In the new year, due to the impact of the sneaker market, the price began to slowly return to normal. Objectively speaking, the whole pair of shoes is definitely a good pair of shoes in terms of specifications, design, gameplay, and appearance. I like a pair of silk color, the current market price is below 3,000, players who really love it can consider buying it.

CLOT x Nike Air VaporMaxItem No.: AA2241-006 Sale Price: ￥1699 Market Price: ￥29xx (42.5 yards)

In 2017, Nike brought the breakthrough Air VaporMax running shoes, and in the same year, CLOT was selected to launch a joint shoe model, which is enough to show that Mr. Guanxi’s lineup is still good.

At that time, it was supposed to be sold both offline and online, but the offline was temporarily canceled and only available on Juice’s official website. The overall difficulty was not small.

At present, the market price of the gold code is around ￥2900, and the overall bright red color is your favorite?

‘Pink Silk’ Nike Air Force 1 LowItem No.: CJ5290-600 Sale Price: ￥1799 Market Price: ￥31xx (42.5 yards)

As the finale of the CLOT x Nike Air Force 1 silk, this pair of ‘pink silk’ has a completely different style than the previous color matching.

It is more luxurious and eye-catching than black silk, more versatile and softer than blue silk, and it is suitable for both men and women in terms of appearance.

And tearing off the surface, the inside is still pink leather, and it is the only pair of CLOT silk Air Force 1 that looks the same!

‘White Silk’ Nike Air Force 1 LowItem No.: AO9286-100 Sale Price: ￥1499 Market Price: ￥69xx (42.5 yards)

Nine years after the release of ‘Red Silk’ in 2009, Mrs. Guanxi officially returned with the second color ‘White Silk’ of the silk series.

At that time, because the silk theme was too popular, offline sales queued up all night.

The current market price of more than 6,000 is also worthy of people’s love.

‘Red Silk’ CLOT x Nike Air Force 1 LowItem No.: 358701-601 Sale Price: ￥2899 Market Price: ￥35xxxx (42.5 yards)

In 2008, Nike launched 1WORLD, a global joint project around Air Force 1, and CLOT also participated as a representative of Asian stores.

And this pair of silk originator ‘red silk’ CLOT x Nike Air Force 1 Low is definitely the representative production of Mr. Guanxi. It has become a generation of god shoes and laid a good foundation for the black, blue, white and pink silk in the future.

At that time, in order to coincide with the launch of the Lunar New Year, a Chinese-style candy box packaging was specially created to cater to the festive atmosphere. At present, the price of the very small quantity of goods is also directly taking off.

The above is the most popular shoe style of CLOT summarized by Xiaobian in the past 20 years.Do you have any sneakers you have bought? You might as well write them in the comment area and discuss them!