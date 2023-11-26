Co-starring with men’s non-model OB!Every day is fun as I rehearse for my main role on stage.[高橋璃央ブログ]

Hello~.

It’s suddenly gotten cold, isn’t it?

It’s that time of year when I want to eat steamed buns when I go to the convenience store.

Lately, I’ve been rehearsing for the play “Usuba Shugyotou” every day.

Actually, I’m not good at stage, but the time I spend thinking about one story for a month is precious, I’m happy, and I enjoy it every day!

I’m also happy to be working with Takuya Wakabayashi, a former men’s non-model.

I wasn’t able to meet him because my time at Men’s Nonno coincided with that, so I was excited when I saw his name when the cast was announced.lol

He is like a kind older brother and we get along well.

There will be a total of 7 performances from November 23rd (Thursday) to November 26th (Sunday). There are still tickets available for some performances, so if you have time, please come and see the stage performance!

I will take care of my body and do my best until Chiakiraku!

