Author: Li Qinyu

Everyone in the circle of friends is telling everyone that the movie “Slam Dunk” will be released in China on April 20. Everyone says that youth is back.

On October 16, 1993, the TV animation “Slam Dunk” premiered on TV Asahi in Japan. The Xiangbei basketball team composed of five problematic players finally stood out in the county competition and was about to board the train to the national competition. The animation stopped abruptly here. and after?

The post-80s category lasted for 30 years. The boys and girls who used to be lively and energetic on the campus, classrooms, and basketball courts are now the parents of their children. They are haggard and burnt out by their children and work, and they have become beyond reproach. “Uncle” and “Auntie”.

Some time ago, some netizens had already posted the general plot of the movie in online forums. I have been refraining from watching it, but after thinking about it, what difference does it make if I don’t watch it? The story of the Xiangbei basketball team in the national competition has been read in comics 20 years ago, and every action and every line can almost be recited backwards. But when these familiar pictures really appear on the big screen of the cinema, I believe everyone will still feel the uncontrollable passion in their hearts. Thinking of this, I already had goose bumps on my body.

To talk about the impact of “Slam Dunk” back then, there are about two. First, the adults knew for the first time that cartoons were not just for children; second, the story of the Xiangbei basketball team’s victory over the strong and rising against the trend also made many people understand that cartoons are not only for entertainment , as well as a positive and inspiring role.

But the imprint it left in the youthful years of the post-80s generation is more than that. The reason why “Slam Dunk” has been remembered by a generation is not only because of the wonderful story and fierce competition, but also because of the freshness and vividness of the characters in the play.

Whether it is the simple-minded single-celled creature Hanamichi Sakuragi, the talented player Rukawa Kaede who loves to sleep while the outside is cold, the “gorilla” Takenori Akagi with a strong and indomitable personality, the prodigal son Mitsui Hisashi, and the eccentric Miyagi Ryota, There are even Sakuragi Hanamichi’s loyal and handsome good friend Mito Yohei, the kind and gentle “glasses brother” Kohiro Kogure who has been acting as a substitute, Uozumi Jun who has mediocre qualifications but has been working hard, and the mature and domineering “middle-aged man” Mu Shenyi…every character’s life story is worth chewing carefully, which makes people have endless aftertaste, and there are too many details here.

It can be said that there are no enemies in “Slam Dunk”, and there are no real “villains”, only the most passionate youth and the most persistent dreams. Not everyone loves to play basketball, and not everyone has the aura and talent of the protagonist, but we can indeed learn life lessons from their stories.

Mitsui Shou knelt down in front of Coach Anzai, wept bitterly and said “Coach, I want to play basketball”, the weight of this sentence, people finally have a personal experience in middle age: no one is a sage, no fault , the question is, after going through vicissitudes and ups and downs, do you still have the courage to “start over” and the perseverance to “not give up your dream”?

I don’t know how many people born in the 1980s will think of Coach Anxi’s smiling and kind face when they encounter setbacks and difficulties? He said: “Until the last moment, you can’t give up hope. Once you give up, the game will have ended early.” He also said: “Everyone will have fear before the game, but the outcome is not absolute.” He also said: “You are the strongest.” It turns out that a cartoon may also affect a person’s life.

After waiting for 30 years, the movie “Slam Dunk” can finally write a successful end to youth. The little friends who accompanied you back then may have been blown away by the wind of time, and they are scattered all over the world. However, as long as the prelude to “Until the End of the World” rings in your ears, bits and pieces about youth will come to mind again: sunshine, white clouds, courts, running shoes, cicadas, leaves, and girls you have had a crush on. In those years, it seemed to be summer all the time. (Li Qinyu)

[

责编：王营 ]