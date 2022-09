Coach presents Stuart Vevers’ first spring 2023 collection at New York Fashion Week, designed as a New York Pier, exploring American heritage through fluidity and circularity as an entry point, All looks and apparel accessories are created with the diversity of life in mind, celebrating the beauty of imperfection. Coach also announced the multi-platinum hit rap songwriting at the show Hand Lil Nas X has become the latest brand global ambassador, and he even presented his first runway show.

Coach creative director Stuart Vevers opens a new chapter in exploring American heritage, The Spring 2023 collection opens up a new perspective on luxury, experimenting with circularity, Tradition and pop culture combine to bring a new dimension of value to fashion and luxury. The design focus of this season is the combination of reused wallet jacket and football leather. Made into one-of-a-kind pieces and bags, Charming hand-knit fisherman sweater and distressed denim overalls.

In terms of shape, a large number of the above items are placed side by side with a plaid dress, It can better highlight the theme of this season that draws inspiration from the history and culture of the United States at different times. The dress was trimmed with black lace, along with the over-dyed varsity sweater, Continue to subvert American style with attitude. also, The brand has also injected a new image for the iconic Tabby handbag, Transform into a messenger bag style with colorful colors and jelly texture, Symbolic variations of the series.