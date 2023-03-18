A 21st Expo Revestirthe largest flooring and finishing fair in Latin America, is the most important week of the year in the segment, and it was an unforgettable edition.

For visitors from over 20 countries, Decortiles presents all the strength, beauty and technical quality of its launches in ceramic tiles. Collections that exalt Brazil and the Brazilianness, diversity and different cultures, the past and the future, diverse inspirations and references full of meanings.



“We are extremely happy with the result of this fair. Revestir always arrives with great expectations because it is a milestone in our segment, and we ended this edition with a fantastic result for both the Eliane brand and the Decortiles brand. It is in this spirit that we leave, very happy and with the expectation that we will have a great year”, Rogerio LongoniCommercial and Marketing director.

Check out Decortiles’ best moments at Expo Revestir.