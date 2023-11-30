COBRAKILL – Announce “Serpent’s Kiss” via Frontiers

German hard ‘n heavy metal band CobraKill, recently signed to Frontiers, will release their incredible second album ‘Serpents Kiss’ on January 19, 2024. The band has released the first single and accompanying video for the track “Same Ol’ Nasty Rock N’ Roll”, available today.

The band is excited about the upcoming album:

‘Serpent’s Kiss’ is a testament to our musical development. Recorded in the studio, it shows a remarkable diversity that produces infectious catchy tunes from the first sessions. The album is a testament to our growth since our debut, radiating with creativity and showing a newfound maturity. With drummer Toby Ventura taking the reins of production, mixing and recording, we had unparalleled freedom to shape our sound. “Serpent’s Kiss” undoubtedly marks a significant leap forward for us.”

Formed in 2020, Cobrakill quickly gained attention for their sound, attitude and ferocity, reminiscent of legendary artists such as Mötley Crüe, Judas Priest, WASP, Lizzy Borden and RATT. Their ambitious goal is to revive the glory days of heavy metal in the 80s and conquer the world with their unique music. The quintet, consisting of Nick Adams (vocals), Randy White (lead guitar), Tommy Gun (rhythm guitar), Crippler Ramirez (bass) and Toby Ventura (drums), was inspired by these legendary bands and not only captures the essence of them 80s, but also embodies it in sound and appearance.

CobraKill’s rise has been marked by electrifying performances and carefully crafted songs. Fans who attend their shows often describe the experience as magical, with many comparing the atmosphere to witnessing the young Mötley Crüe commanding the stage.

The band’s debut album, Cobratör, released in 2022, achieved remarkable success and sold out within weeks – a testament to the band’s rapid rise in the music scene.

Cobrakill’s music seamlessly blends metal, rock, sleaze and glam, creating a soundscape that not only pays homage to the glory days of hair metal in the ’80s, but also underscores the continued vitality of rock n’ roll in 2024 . Serpent’s Kiss promises to be a stirring rock album that will undoubtedly set the tone for the musical landscape of the coming year.

SERPENT’S KISS Tracklisting

1 Above The Law

2 Bazooka

3 Concrete Jungle

4 Razor Blade

5 Monstrous

6 Same Ol’ Nasty Rock N’ Roll

7 Torture Me

8 Hungry Heart

9 Seventeen

10 Silent Running

11 Ride My Rocket

12 Velvet Snakeskin

COBRAKILL

Nick Adams – vocals

Randy White – guitar

Tommy Gun – guitar

Crippler Ramirez – bass

Toby Ventura – drums

