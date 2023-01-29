“Cocaine Bear”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, the thriller “Cocaine Bear” directed by Elizabeth Banks has released a TV trailer, and the heavyweight threat is coming. It will be released in North America on February 24th.

Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Taylor Ferguson, etc. starred, adapted from a true story: Kentucky, USA in 1985, a A bear was found dead of an overdose after eating the contents of a duffel bag containing more than 70 pounds of cocaine thrown from a plane by local drug dealer Andrew Thornton.

An eccentric gang of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens gather in the Georgia woods as a 500-pound apex predator ingests a staggering amount of cocaine and spurs more hits and more. Bloody atrocities.

