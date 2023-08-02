Cockfight for “Bachelorette”: “You found me in front of all of Germany…!”

Cockfight for “Bachelorette” “You caught me in front of all of Germany…!”



Puffed-up prince charming with foam at the mouth! Does a kiss on the cheek count as a real kiss? In the angry man’s villa, the opinions of the “Bachelorette” candidates differ widely in this regard.

Halftime in the pink “Bachelorette” universe: Just in time for the start of week four, people celebrate in beautiful Phuket Mountain Festival. The realization that the clock is ticking inexorably and that most of the love squad doesn’t really know how the bachelorette really ticks makes some candidates panic.

Party animal Adrian is so “on fire” that he ignores all risks when jumping into the pool early in the morning. The result: a laceration on the nose, a diagnosed concussion and an encounter of a special kind: “Dude, the nurses…!” Adrian drools in front of the assembled team, his face red. The real goal of the big picture seems to have disappeared for a moment.

Shortly after Adrian’s detailed hospital report, the boys stand to attention again. With five curious four-legged friends on a leash, the bachelorette asks Yannick, Markus, Fynn, Ozan and Adrian for dog course training. “I want to see how the guys are caring, patient and empathetic,” Jenny explains with an excited look. But the boys drift off quickly and chatter about head and neck one after the other.

“I didn’t have the balls for a real kiss”

Yannick is desperately trying to convince the Bachelorette (“I’m totally into everything that’s Bavarian!”) of the “Nordic cuisine”. Muckibrother Ozan reaches into the cliché box and mimics the “strict southerner”: “I don’t want my wife to be approached by other men,” he says. But Jenny can’t do anything with “jealous and possessive men”.

No, Adrian and Jennifer didn’t actually kiss.

Party animal Adrian also shoots across with some statements and views (“I’ve only ever been with girls who wanted to fuck me, I don’t know if I’m ready for everything here”) – and yet the bachelorette seems to have an eye thrown at the lively Aachener. During the group date follow-up, Adrian and Jenny get a little closer. Sunset, beach, a bottle of wine: the date ends with a tender kiss on the cheek: “I missed the balls for a real kiss,” admits Adrian with a grin.

Back at the villa, however, Adrian reports a “real kiss” – a point that will cause a lot of excitement later during the night of the roses. But before that there’s another group date – this time with the boys who weren’t at the dog fun. Everyone involved has a lot of fun on the high seas on board a huge catamaran.

In between there is always time for a few short conversations. This is how André talks about his hair transplant. Oliver doesn’t want to “rush anything” in a relationship. David has to listen to the fact that physical attraction is “still missing a bit” – and Gianluca whispers in the Bachelorette’s ear that she doesn’t think it’s cool if you still have contact with your ex-liaisons: “What’s over , must be completed,” explains Jenny.

“Why are you lying to us?”

In the evening the fourth night of the roses is coming up. What begins as a traditional “Full Moon Party” with a lot of dancing, music and make-up ends at some point with frustrated faces, mood-killing friction and a kissing scandal that almost makes two men pregnant with testosterone become violent.

Despite their cockfight, Adrian and Ozan progress on the “Bachelorette”.

The trigger for the change in mood is Adrian’s “kiss lie”, which also reaches Ozan at a late hour. He’s completely upset, no longer understands the bro world (“Why is he lying to us and telling us they really kissed?”) and confronts the visibly baffled storyteller with his flaring thoughts – and that in front of the shocked ones bachelorette

As expected, Adrian reacts angrily. Suddenly the two brawlers face each other, gesticulating wildly and hissing. “He’ll get a bomb from me!” grumbles Adrian. Ozan counters: “A kiss on the cheek is not a real kiss. Why are you lying to us?” Ozan wants to know. swear words fall. “Piç brother, piç! You just really freaked me out in front of the whole of Germany…!” Adrian continues to snap. The schoolyard squabbling of the two puffed up bull necks drags the mood down into the basement. The Bachelorette is also annoyed and “disappointed”.

“Let’s talk about it again”

With so much fake fuss, the actual main part of the evening – the distribution of the roses – is almost lost. Worse still: Instead of sending the two chaos brothers Adrian and Ozan into the desert, the bachelorette prefers to say goodbye to Pedro and Oliver. The question marks are not only piling up in front of the screens at home.

Only one person seems to have had exactly this course on the screen – namely the one who in the early morning was still raving about the curves of local nurses. His name: Adrian. As he receives the last rose of the evening, he whispers in the Bachelorette’s ear: “I knew it!” This exaggerated self-confidence is not well received by the Bachelorette: “Let’s talk about it again!” Jenny hisses back. At the latest now, in addition to the flirt games, the drama games are also open!

