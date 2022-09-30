[The Epoch Times, September 30, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia reported) Chinese singer Li Coco (CoCo), who is serving as a mentor in the mainland talent show “The Voice of China“, recently recorded an angry show in the promotion competition. A video of the unfair competition system was exposed. In the video, she shouted to the director of the program: “Can you explain it? Is this fair?” This triggered mainland netizens to reveal that “shady scenes are the norm for (mainland) talent shows.”

In a video posted on Sina Weibo, Coco Li stood under the stage and shouted angrily: “Blind! Everyone is watching! Director, please give me the rules of the game, why? Why does a 73-point scorer get a second chance, 88.3 points? There is no second chance for her? Can the director explain it? Is this fair?” The player suspected of being her team was eliminated and complained.

In this video of less than one minute, Li Min raised the volume again: “Everyone is watching, is this fair? If you don’t say it, everyone will say it!” It could be heard that she was so excited that she was hoarse, and the staff beside her They didn’t dare to come forward to comfort them. After speaking, she turned her head and left the recording site. (click to watch the video)

The video quickly circulated and fermented online. Some people praised Coco Li for daring to say it, and some netizens questioned the show team’s use of the script to hype, and some netizens left comments: “This is internal entertainment (mainland entertainment circle), Coco Li is not used to it yet!” “What Coco Li doesn’t know is that , 73 points will become the one with 88 points when the show is broadcast!” “Shadow is the normal operation of talent shows, it’s no big deal.”

While netizens lamented that “the rules of this program are outrageous”, some people also recalled that Hong Kong singer Eason Chan, who served as the program’s mentor, broke the news in Hong Kong’s ViuTV program “Fu Chen” in 2017. The director of the program once gave him and Na Ying in the headphones. Send the instruction “click, click”, that is, ask them to press the button to select a certain student designated by the program group.

Coco Li’s video of criticizing the program director in public this time has attracted a large number of mainland netizens to watch and discuss, and the topic once made it to the hot search list on Weibo.

Responsible editor: Ye Ziwei