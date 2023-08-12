Coffee Mixology – bartender.it

Coffee Mixology is the format that makes coffee a real protagonist in mixing, enhancing the raw material thanks to the accompaniment with all the distillates on the market. The profile of the coffee, or rather “of the coffees”, is a decisive factor in the construction of a cocktail: starting from the choice of origin and processing, we get to select the ingredient in a more careful way. Coffee Mixology is a project that, from time to time, takes place and comes to life in a bar-cafeteria, where coffee is declined with different mixing and pairing examples.

