Home » Coffee Mixology – bartender.it
Entertainment

Coffee Mixology – bartender.it

by admin
Coffee Mixology – bartender.it

Coffee Mixology is the format that makes coffee a real protagonist in mixing, enhancing the raw material thanks to the accompaniment with all the distillates on the market. The profile of the coffee, or rather “of the coffees”, is a decisive factor in the construction of a cocktail: starting from the choice of origin and processing, we get to select the ingredient in a more careful way. Coffee Mixology is a project that, from time to time, takes place and comes to life in a bar-cafeteria, where coffee is declined with different mixing and pairing examples.

See also  The PRO intern burns: Patricia Bullrich treated Larreta as "adventurous, opportunistic and contemptible"

You may also like

Austrian eco-label for Grafenegg – mica

STREET SOLDIER – Original Murda Material

week preview kw 33 – wienkonzert.com

Niurka Marcos and Her Family Barred from La...

Stephen Hawking’s new children’s book “You and the...

Sleepwalker – Skopofoboexoskelett – HeavyPop.at

CYHRA – The Vertigo Trigger

Where you can look for mushrooms in and...

Luis Miguel Returns to the Stage with Highly...

2022/8/27 – Oaks sits down to get deep...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy